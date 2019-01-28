VirtualBox 6.0.4 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.0, Improvements

Oracle released today the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 6.0 series of its open-source and cross-platform virtualization software with more improvements and initial support for the upcoming Linux 5.0 kernel.

VirtualBox 6.0.4 comes only two weeks after the VirtualBox 6.0.2 point release to fix some urgent issues, but also add a handful of enhancements to the popular virtualization platform, starting with initial support for Linux kernel 5.0, which should be available at the end of February or early March 2019. This means that VirtualBox 6.0.4 can be compiled against Linux kernel 5.0 on Linux hosts and guests.

Other enhancements implemented in the VirtualBox 6.0.4 release include support for Shanghai/Zhaoxin CPUs, support for correctly handle command-line arguments in the user interface, which received quite a bunch of improvements for the machine manager window, storage selector window, virtual optical disk creator, as well as the log viewer window, and various other small fixes.

Audio, network, and graphics improvements

With VirtualBox 6.0.4, Oracle also implemented a new time scheduling feature for their AC'97 device emulation to ensure both audio and video streams are in sync at all times. Moreover, they added initial support for the VMSVGA graphics device used by EFI-based virtual machines, improved PCnet drivers for older operating systems, and fixed some random NATNet crashes.

Last but not least, VirtualBox 6.0.4 addresses a regression from VirtualBox 6.0.0 to improve serial connections to pseudo terminals on POSIX hosts. Without further ado, you can download VirtualBox 6.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows computers right now from our free software portal. Make sure you update your VirtualBox installations as soon as possible to enjoy the new improvements. More details about the changes included in VirtualBox 6.0.4 are available in the official changelog.