VirtualBox 6.0.10 Adds UEFI Secure Boot Driver Signing Support on Ubuntu, Debian

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.0.10 as the fifth maintenance release in the latest VirtualBox 6.0 series, fixing various issues and adding some exciting enhancements for Linux users.

VirtualBox 6.0.10 comes more than two months after the previous maintenance release with some notable changes for Linux-based operating systems, especially Ubuntu and Debian GNU/Linux hosts, which received support for UEFI Secure Boot driver signing. Additionally, Linux hosts got better support for various kernels on Debian GNU/Linux and Fedora systems.

It also fixes focus grabbing issues reported by users when building VirtualBox from sources using recent versions of the Qt application framework. The Linux guests support was improved as well in this release with fixes for udev rules for guest kernel modules, which now take effect in time, and the ability to remember the guest screen size after a guest reboot.

Other than that, Linux guests will no longer load old libcrypt versions on recent guests in the Guest Additions tools. VirtualBox 6.0.10 also improves the user interface by fixing issues with inputing controller names and resize problems with recent Linux hosts. Several serial and USB problems were addressed as well in this maintenance release.

VirtualBox 6.0.10 is now available for download

Among other noteworthy changes included in the VirtualBox 6.0.10 maintenance release, we can mention fix for reversed reporting of audio input and output, as well as for controlling recording for running machine in VBoxManage, better support for shared folders for OS/2 guests, improved performance of the guest control service, and a handful of Windows hosts fixes.

You can download VirtualBox 6.0.10 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal. We recommend all users running a previous version from the VirtualBox 6.0 series to update to the VirtualBox 6.0.10 release as soon as possible, and make sure you also update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.