> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

VirtualBox 6.0.10 Adds UEFI Secure Boot Driver Signing Support on Ubuntu, Debian

Also brings various other improvements for Linux guests

Jul 24, 2019 20:23 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
VirtualBox 6.0.10 released
   VirtualBox 6.0.10 released

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.0.10 as the fifth maintenance release in the latest VirtualBox 6.0 series, fixing various issues and adding some exciting enhancements for Linux users.

VirtualBox 6.0.10 comes more than two months after the previous maintenance release with some notable changes for Linux-based operating systems, especially Ubuntu and Debian GNU/Linux hosts, which received support for UEFI Secure Boot driver signing. Additionally, Linux hosts got better support for various kernels on Debian GNU/Linux and Fedora systems.

It also fixes focus grabbing issues reported by users when building VirtualBox from sources using recent versions of the Qt application framework. The Linux guests support was improved as well in this release with fixes for udev rules for guest kernel modules, which now take effect in time, and the ability to remember the guest screen size after a guest reboot.

Other than that, Linux guests will no longer load old libcrypt versions on recent guests in the Guest Additions tools. VirtualBox 6.0.10 also improves the user interface by fixing issues with inputing controller names and resize problems with recent Linux hosts. Several serial and USB problems were addressed as well in this maintenance release.

VirtualBox 6.0.10 is now available for download

Among other noteworthy changes included in the VirtualBox 6.0.10 maintenance release, we can mention fix for reversed reporting of audio input and output, as well as for controlling recording for running machine in VBoxManage, better support for shared folders for OS/2 guests, improved performance of the guest control service, and a handful of Windows hosts fixes.

You can download VirtualBox 6.0.10 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal. We recommend all users running a previous version from the VirtualBox 6.0 series to update to the VirtualBox 6.0.10 release as soon as possible, and make sure you also update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.3 as First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.3-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.3 as First RC Is Out Now
Deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux OS Released with Could Sync and Many Other Improvements

Includes disc burning function in the file manager

Deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux OS Released with Could Sync and Many Other Improvements
Mageia Linux 7.1 Adds Support for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series CPUs, Download Now

Fixes installation issues on AMD Ryzen 3000 PCs

Mageia Linux 7.1 Adds Support for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series CPUs, Download Now
Linux Kernel 5.2 Series Is Now Ready for Mass Deployments, Upgrade Now

Linux kernel 5.2.2 is now available for download

Linux Kernel 5.2 Series Is Now Ready for Mass Deployments, Upgrade Now
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Enters Beta, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and Linux 4.15

The Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce editions are available

Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Enters Beta, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and Linux 4.15

Fresh Reviews

Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review
Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Turns out that haptic feedback on a headset is not crazy

Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution
Attack on Titan 2 Review (PC)

The action hack and slash video game based the award winning manga series of the same name is now available

Attack on Titan 2 Review (PC)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review
Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Turns out that haptic feedback on a headset is not crazy

Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Latest News

Setting Up Site Permissions in Chromium Microsoft Edge

What they are and how to configure everything

Setting Up Site Permissions in Chromium Microsoft Edge
An Early Look at Windows 10’s Redesigned Action Center with Round Corners

The future seems to be all about round, not sharp, corners

An Early Look at Windows 10’s Redesigned Action Center with Round Corners
How to Roll Back from the Accidentally-Released Windows 10 Build 18947

The build was pushed by mistake to all insiders

How to Roll Back from the Accidentally-Released Windows 10 Build 18947
Apple Suppliers Ready for iPhone Sales Boom in Late 2019

The supply chain can build up to 80 million units

Apple Suppliers Ready for iPhone Sales Boom in Late 2019
Watch Out: Microsoft Re-Releases Update KB4493132 for Windows 7 EOL Warnings

New version of this update now available

Watch Out: Microsoft Re-Releases Update KB4493132 for Windows 7 EOL Warnings
Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4505903 Introduces a Surprising Browser Change

Original Edge hidden if Chromium version is installed

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4505903 Introduces a Surprising Browser Change
Microsoft Renames Office Online to Just “Office”

Online moniker also removed from built-in apps

Microsoft Renames Office Online to Just “Office”
Microsoft Launcher Beta 5.7 Released

Company begins the work on another set of features

Microsoft Launcher Beta 5.7 Released
Samsung Finally Announces Galaxy Fold Launch Date

The device will go on sale in September in select markets

Samsung Finally Announces Galaxy Fold Launch Date