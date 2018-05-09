Valve's Steam Link App Will Let You Stream Your Steam Games on Android and iOS

Valve announced on Wednesday that it plans to release two new apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems that will let Steam users stream their Steam games and watch Steam movies on mobile devices.

The apps are called Steam Link and Steam Video, and they'll support both Android and iOS platforms. Coming May 21, 2018, the Steam Link app is the most exciting one and promises to let you experience your Steam library of games on your Android or iOS smartphone, tablet or TV.

Steam Link works by connecting your Android or iOS device to a host operating system like GNU/Linux, macOS or Windows, where the Steam Client application is installed, via a wired Ethernet or a 5Ghz wireless network connection. Of course, you must also be connected to your Steam account on the host computer.

"Two free new apps — the Steam Link app and the Steam Video app — are preparing for launch in the coming weeks, both designed to extend Steam’s suite of services and accessibility," said Valve in today's announcement. "The Steam Link app, slated to launch the week of May 21st, allows gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android and iOS-based devices."

The cool thing about the Steam Link app is that it will also let gamers connect their Steam Controller or MFI controllers on all supported platforms. The app will work on Android-powered smartphones, tablets, and TVs, as well as on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices

Steam Video app launches later this summer

The second app, Steam Video, is slated for release later this summer and promises to let users watch thousands of movies and TV shows available on Valve's Steam digital distribution platform directly on their Android and iOS-based devices. The Steam Video app will work on both Wi-Fi or mobile (LTE) networks.

Valve said that the Steam Video app would let users enjoy Steam movies and TV shows in offline and streaming modes. While not mentioned, we believe both the Steam Link and Steam Video apps will be available to download directly from the App Store and Google Play Store. We'll have more details in the coming weeks!