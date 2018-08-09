> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Valve May Soon Release a Native 64-Bit Version of Its Steam for Linux Client

Support for shipping 64-bit binaries arrived in new update

Aug 9, 2018 21:55 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Valve has released today a new stable version of its Steam Client for Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms with just two changes, one of which might signal that a native 64-bit version of its Steam for Linux client is in the pipe.

Valve is certainly not the last software developer in the world to still offer 32-bit versions of its applications, but as the world kind of moved to 64-bit apps and operating systems, they will be forced to that too very soon.

Apple already forced their hands with the upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14 operating system, which will be available this fall, by deprecating support for 32-bit apps and urging application developers to move to 64-bit apps.

Valve complied and released a native 64-bit Steam for Mac client along with its recent major Steam Client update that also brought the all-new Chat client and a significant design change, among numerous other new features and improvements.

A native 64-bit Steam for Linux client might be on the way

With today's Steam Client stable update, Valve brings support for shipping different binaries to 64-bit versus 32-bit operating systems via the built-in updater in preparation for future updates, which could signal a native 64-bit Steam for Linux client might be on the way.

"Added support for shipping different binaries to 64bit vs 32bit operating systems in Steam self-updater. This support is being added in preparation for future updates," reads the release notes, which we agree that isn't much and our belief that a native 64-bit Steam for Linux client is on the way could be just a mirage.

However, considering the fact that Valve did release a native 64-bit Steam for Mac client only a two months ago, and judging by the changes it implemented in this new stable update, one can only dream of a native 64-bit Steam for Linux client, so fingers crossed.

Today's Steam Client update also fixes a doubled PlayStation 4 controller input issue from Steam Link hardware so make sure you update your installations as soon as possible by going to the Steam menu and selecting the "Check for update" entry.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Operating System Support Extended Until June 30, 2019

To let more users to upgrade to the openSUSE Leap 15 release

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Operating System Support Extended Until June 30, 2019
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Will Finally Bring Automatic Updates, but Only for Flatpaks

Since automatically installing updates is still dangerous

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Will Finally Bring Automatic Updates, but Only for Flatpaks
LibreOffice 6.1 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.1 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New
Purism's Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Look Beautiful with GNOME 3.30

The design team crafted a new icon style for GNOME 3.30

Purism's Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Look Beautiful with GNOME 3.30

Fresh Reviews

Unavowed Review (PC)

A stellar urban fantasy point-and-click adventure game

Unavowed Review (PC)
The Banner Saga 3 Review (PC)

Is the world, as we know it, really worth saving?

The Banner Saga 3 Review (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review

A brutal 4X game in the Warhammer 40,0000 universe

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review
Razer Huntsman Elite Review - An Almost Perfect Keyboard

Office colleagues might kill you, but it's worth it

Razer Huntsman Elite Review - An Almost Perfect Keyboard

Latest News

2018 Apple MacBook Now Suffering from Crackling Speakers

New day, new issue for Apple’s new MacBook

2018 Apple MacBook Now Suffering from Crackling Speakers
“Open Sesame” Bug Allows Anyone to Hack Windows 10 Using Just Their Voice

Microsoft patched the bug with June 2018 updates

“Open Sesame” Bug Allows Anyone to Hack Windows 10 Using Just Their Voice
Apple Dreams of Replacing ID Cards with iPhones

Patent shows Apple prepares tech in this regard

Apple Dreams of Replacing ID Cards with iPhones
Palm’s New Smartphone Leaks with 3.3-Inch Display, 800 mAh Battery

The device looks more or less like the iPhone 3G

Palm’s New Smartphone Leaks with 3.3-Inch Display, 800 mAh Battery
All Phone Makers But Apple Could Start Using In-Display Fingerprint Sensors

Demand for such sensors is skyrocketing, report shows

All Phone Makers But Apple Could Start Using In-Display Fingerprint Sensors
iPhones May Be Banned in India Unless Apple Allows “Privacy-Violating” App

Apple under fire for its policies in India

iPhones May Be Banned in India Unless Apple Allows “Privacy-Violating” App
Windows 10 File Explorer Looks So Much Better than Microsoft’s Version

Redmond says the dark theme is finalized in latest build

Windows 10 File Explorer Looks So Much Better than Microsoft’s Version
Apple Accidentally Bans Innocent Apps in Gambling Crackdown

GIF-sharing app removed during the purge

Apple Accidentally Bans Innocent Apps in Gambling Crackdown
Microsoft Edge Overtakes Google Chrome in Android and iOS Ratings

Edge now rated better than Google’s browser

Microsoft Edge Overtakes Google Chrome in Android and iOS Ratings
Microsoft Releases Major Surface Pro Firmware Update

Update bringing pen accuracy improvements

Microsoft Releases Major Surface Pro Firmware Update