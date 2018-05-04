> >
Valve Adds Support for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to Its Steam Client

You can try it out in the latest Steam Client Beta release

Valve announced that it added support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to its Steam Client in the latest beta release, allowing users to play their favorite games with their beloved controller.

If you've always dreamed of playing your Steam games collection with the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, now you can. The latest Steam Client Beta update adds support for connecting and configuring the Nintendo Switch Pro controller via Steam Input, ensuring native support similar to the Steam Controller.

"We think it is a great device with a feature set that pairs nicely with your Steam catalog. The d-pad is ideal for fighting games and platformers and the gyro enhances aim in your action/FPS titles. If you’d like to test it out you will need to opt into the Steam Client Beta then follow the steps below," said Valve in the announcement.

Here's how to set up your Nintendo Switch Pro controller with Steam

If you want to test out your Nintendo Switch Pro controller with Steam, you will need to switch to the latest Steam Client Beta release by going into Preferences and clicking on the "Change" button under the Beta participation section. Then select "Steam Beta Update" from the Beta participation drop-down list.

Restart the Steam Client and enter the Big Picture mode. Access the Controller Settings and enable "Switch Pro Configuration Support" option. Additionally, you can also enable the "Use Nintendo Button Layout" option, which will swap the A/B and X/Y buttons of your loaded configuration. Now connect the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

When prompted, register the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to your Steam account. Valve recommends doing an initial calibration for best gyro results by selecting the "Calibrate" option under the "Detected Controllers" section. After that, you'll have to create a configuration or use an existing one via the "Controller Configuration" option to start playing games. Have fun!

Settig up the Nintendo Switch Pro controller with Steam
