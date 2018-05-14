> >
Valve Adds Bluetooth LE Support to Steam Controller in Latest Steam Client Beta

It's required by the upcoming Steam Link app for Android/iOS

May 14, 2018 
Valve announced over the weekend that it enabled support for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) functionality to the Steam Controller in the latest Steam Client Beta software update for all supported platforms.

It's not yet ready for the masses, but early adopters can now try Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity with their Steam Controller, which will be required for to stream games from your Steam library to an Android or iOS device using Valve's upcoming Steam Link app.

Besides streaming your Steam games to your Android or iOS device with the Steam Link app, which is slated for release on May 21, 2018, Steam Controller owners can also use the Bluetooth connectivity to connect the controller to a tablet or laptop that doesn't have a USB port or if you lost your Steam Controller Wireless Receiver.

Here's how to try Bluetooth connectivity with the Steam Controller

Most probably, Bluetooth connectivity will be enabled in the Steam Controller for all users with the next stable Steam Client update on Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, but if you want to try it right now you'll have to opt-in for the Steam Client Beta updates, so open the Steam Client, go to Preferences and enable the Beta updates.

Once the latest Steam Client Beta update is downloaded and installed, connect your Steam Controller and you should see a pop-up about the Steam Link app. Click the "Update firmware now" button to start the update process. Please note that all existing pairings will be removed, so you'll have to reconnect the Steam Controller Wireless Receiver.

Once the update finished installing, you can enter Bluetooth mode by pressing the B+Steam buttons. If you want to use the original wireless mode, you'll have to power up the Steam Controller with the A+Steam buttons. Valve still recommends the original method for connecting the Steam Controller, saying it's faster than Bluetooth.

"We suggest sticking with the original protocol. It provides the fastest connection, with low-latency support for up to four controllers per receiver, and works across all major operating systems. The BLE connection is excellent, but the native wireless protocol was designed from the ground up to provide the best experience for a Steam Controller," said Valve.

Valve also said that the Steam Controller would remember the previous connection, so you won't have to power it up with the above shortcuts every single time, but only when you want to switch between the new Bluetooth mode and the original wireless protocol.

