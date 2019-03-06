> >
Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released for Ubuntu Phones with Multiple Improvements

Available now for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices

Mar 6, 2019 
Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 released
The UBports community released today the Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 software update for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system powering Ubuntu Phone devices.

A stability and bugfix release, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 update is here to add several improvements to the Morph Browser, among which we can mention support for the experimental system-wide dark theme, support for favicons in favorites, and support for apps to inject custom JavaScript into embedded Morph.Web views.

Moreover, Morph Browser will now display a themed error page when the loading of pages fails, no longer fails to load the initial page of certain Web Apps, closes all tabs in a window before closing it to stop any media, supports custom user scripts for Web Apps, and correctly displays the keyboard for some screens.

Among other improvements that landed in Ubuntu Touch OTA-8, we can mention that the Android container pre-start script has been updated for halium-boot, the test functionality in the Ubuntu UI Toolkit was fixed, and unnecessary list item highlights were removed from Settings and "Add Recipient" in the Messaging app.

"During this cycle, we re-enabled automated testing in our CI and watched as some packages failed to rebuild. Then, we got to work fixing those tests. In particular, Rodney contributed the fixes required to get the test pass for the UITK, the toolkit used to create Ubuntu Touch applications," said the UBports team.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 enables support for ARM64 builds

Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 also enables support for ARM64 (AArch64) builds, which would allow the developers to port Ubuntu Touch to more devices, improves USB tethering, and fixes various issues in the Address Book app, Contacts app, and Welcome Wizard. A complete changelog is available in the release announcement.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 update is now rolling out to all supported Ubuntu Touch devices, including Fairphone 2, OnePlus One, BQ Aquaris E5, BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, BQ Aquaris M10 HD, Meizu MX 4, Meizu PRO 5, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, and Nexus 7, over the next five days, completing on Sunday, March 10th, 2019.

