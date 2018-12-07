> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Now Rolling Out to Ubuntu Phone Users, Here's What's New

The update will rollout over the next few days

Dec 7, 2018 16:18 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Meizu PRO 5
   Meizu PRO 5

The UBports community released today the sixth OTA (Over-the-Air) update of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 is now rolling out to Fairphone 2, Nexus 5, OnePlus One, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, Nexus 4, Meizu PRO 5, Meizu MX 4, BQ Aquaris E4.5, and BQ Aquaris E5 HD devices as an incremental update to the OTA-5 version released two months ago, which rebased Ubuntu Touch on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series.

"Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom respecting mobile operating system by UBports. Our newest update, OTA-6, is rolling out over the next five days (completing on Wednesday, December 12). You can skip to "How to get OTA-6" to get it now if you're impatient, or read on to learn more about this release," said UBports in today's announcement.

Here's what's new in Ubuntu Touch OTA-6

In Ubuntu Touch OTA-6, the Morph web browser app received support for restoring the previous browsing session at startup, support for Web Apps to access locally stored content, ReCaptcha support, themed scrollbars, an improved tabbed browsing experience, as well as the ability to stop the media when closing a tab. Morph will also now accept self-signed certificates.

It also adds a new Event dialog in the Calendar app to suggest users a default calendar when they long-press to open and updates the Welcome wizard with support to automatically advance when you tap the Enter button. On top of that, OnePlus One owners will get the ability to change the headset volume during a phone call, better phone calls, and networking improvements.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 update is here to bring numerous improvements and bug fixes to the core operating system and various apps. It's a release focused on adding an extra layer of stability and reliability to Ubuntu Touch, so it's a recommended update to all users. Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 will be available over the next few days as a rollout update, completing on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KDE Plasma 5.14.4 Desktop Environment Released with 45 Changes, Update Now

Brings various improvements and several bug fixes

KDE Plasma 5.14.4 Desktop Environment Released with 45 Changes, Update Now
Linux Kernel 4.18 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.19

Linux 4.18.20 is the last maintenance update in the series

Linux Kernel 4.18 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.19
You Can Now Run openSUSE Tumbleweed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ with Xfce Desktop

Thanks to the EXTON OpSuS Rpi Linux distribution

You Can Now Run openSUSE Tumbleweed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ with Xfce Desktop
IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Gets 802.11ac Wi-Fi Support, Security Updates

IPFire 2.21 Core Update 125 is now available for download

IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Gets 802.11ac Wi-Fi Support, Security Updates
Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Format Now Lets You Kill Running Flatpak Instances

New "flatpak kill" command has been implemented in v1.1.0

Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Format Now Lets You Kill Running Flatpak Instances

Fresh Reviews

Steel Rats Review (PC)

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to ride a chopper and save the world while doing it, then look no further

Steel Rats Review (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Review (PC)

Lead a team of Tech-priests in the name of the Machine God

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Review (PC)
Ticwatch Pro Review – Sub Rosa Smartwatch

A mysterious smartwatch with features you didn’t expect

Ticwatch Pro Review – Sub Rosa Smartwatch
Steel Rats Review (PC)

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to ride a chopper and save the world while doing it, then look no further

Steel Rats Review (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Review (PC)

Lead a team of Tech-priests in the name of the Machine God

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Review (PC)

Latest News

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Now Rolling Out to Ubuntu Phone Users, Here's What's New

The update will rollout over the next few days

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Now Rolling Out to Ubuntu Phone Users, Here's What's New
How to Disable Facial Recognition in Windows 10 Version 1809

Block biometrics completely in the operating system

How to Disable Facial Recognition in Windows 10 Version 1809
How Microsoft Plays Down the Failure of Microsoft Edge

“We’re just making the web better,” it says

How Microsoft Plays Down the Failure of Microsoft Edge
Three Questions Microsoft Needs to Answer About Its New Windows 10 Browser

Microsoft is developing its very own Chromium browser

Three Questions Microsoft Needs to Answer About Its New Windows 10 Browser
Microsoft Releases Windows Update KB4471331 to Patch Flash Player Zero-Day

Vulnerability already exploited, patch as soon as possible

Microsoft Releases Windows Update KB4471331 to Patch Flash Player Zero-Day
iPhone XS Purchase Intent Down to iPhone 6s Level

Survey shows interest in getting an iPhone is dropping

iPhone XS Purchase Intent Down to iPhone 6s Level
Apple Launches ECG Feature for the Apple Watch Series 4

Available now with the update to watchOS 5.1.2

Apple Launches ECG Feature for the Apple Watch Series 4
Mozilla Bringing Firefox Browser to Windows 10 on ARM

Browser optimized for Snapdragon chips in the works

Mozilla Bringing Firefox Browser to Windows 10 on ARM
Microsoft Re-Releases Update KB4023057 Preparing PCs for Windows 10 Version 1809

Windows 10 version 1809 likely pushed to more devices

Microsoft Re-Releases Update KB4023057 Preparing PCs for Windows 10 Version 1809