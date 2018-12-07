Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Now Rolling Out to Ubuntu Phone Users, Here's What's New

The UBports community released today the sixth OTA (Over-the-Air) update of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 is now rolling out to Fairphone 2, Nexus 5, OnePlus One, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, Nexus 4, Meizu PRO 5, Meizu MX 4, BQ Aquaris E4.5, and BQ Aquaris E5 HD devices as an incremental update to the OTA-5 version released two months ago, which rebased Ubuntu Touch on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series.

"Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom respecting mobile operating system by UBports. Our newest update, OTA-6, is rolling out over the next five days (completing on Wednesday, December 12). You can skip to "How to get OTA-6" to get it now if you're impatient, or read on to learn more about this release," said UBports in today's announcement.

Here's what's new in Ubuntu Touch OTA-6

In Ubuntu Touch OTA-6, the Morph web browser app received support for restoring the previous browsing session at startup, support for Web Apps to access locally stored content, ReCaptcha support, themed scrollbars, an improved tabbed browsing experience, as well as the ability to stop the media when closing a tab. Morph will also now accept self-signed certificates.

It also adds a new Event dialog in the Calendar app to suggest users a default calendar when they long-press to open and updates the Welcome wizard with support to automatically advance when you tap the Enter button. On top of that, OnePlus One owners will get the ability to change the headset volume during a phone call, better phone calls, and networking improvements.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 update is here to bring numerous improvements and bug fixes to the core operating system and various apps. It's a release focused on adding an extra layer of stability and reliability to Ubuntu Touch, so it's a recommended update to all users. Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 will be available over the next few days as a rollout update, completing on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018.