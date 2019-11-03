Ubuntu Touch Installer Now Supports OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia X Ubuntu Phones

UBports developer Marius Gripsgard has announced today on Twitter that the official Ubuntu Touch installer now supports more Ubuntu Phones, including OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia X.

As many of you may already be aware, the UBports project continues to develop Canonical's deprecated Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phones, which gets regular OTA (Over-the-Air) updates that bring new features and improvements, and there's also an official Ubuntu Touch installer.

There are graphical and command-line Ubuntu Touch installers, but the graphical one makes it a lot easier to install the latest Ubuntu Touch mobile OS on an Android smartphone that's supported by UBports, and the latest version brings support for two more phones, namely OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia X.

"You can now install arm64 Ubuntu touch on Oneplus 3 and Sony xperia x with the installer," said Marius Gripsgard. "You must be aware that It's still not ready, it has a few bugs, and the image is only available on the edge channel (which means it can break at any time for any reason)."

Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 coming soon with Unity8

The Ubuntu Touch installer now supports all the officially supported Ubuntu Phone devices, including the BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris E5 HD, BQ Aquaris M10 HD, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, Fairphone 2, Meizu MX4, Meizu PRO 5, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7 2013 LTE, Nexus 7 2013 Wi-Fi, OnePlus One, OnePlus 3/3T, and Sony Xperia X.

The Ubuntu Touch installer will install the OTA-11 software update on any of these devices, which is the latest Ubuntu Touch release bringing improvements to the keyboard and browser. However, UBports is currently working hard on the next major release, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12, which will finally bring the modern Unity8 user interface and Mir 1.x display server.

You can now install arm64 Ubuntu touch on Oneplus 3 and Sony xperia x with the installer!!! :D This is awesome! pic.twitter.com/4SLf5L5qZj — Marius Gripsgard (@Mariogrip) November 3, 2019