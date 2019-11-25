> >
Ubuntu Touch Can Now Run on Raspberry Pi 3 with the Official 7" Touch Screen LCD

Will create a true development platform for Ubuntu Touch

Nov 25, 2019 
UBports, the makers of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system published a weekly update on their development progress to bring Ubuntu Touch to more devices.

While UBports is working hard to port Ubuntu Touch to more smartphones and tablets, the latest being PINE64's PinePhone and Volla Phone smartphones, they've also been able to make Ubuntu Touch run on a Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer (SBC) with the official Raspberry Pi 7" touch screen LCD, which appears to be a true development platform for Ubuntu Touch.

"Ubuntu Touch was shown running on a Raspberry Pi 3 with a 7" touch screen. Raspberry Pis are really maturing as development platforms and will make access to Ubuntu Touch application development possible for a much wider base," said UBports. "That matters a lot because it will help create a true development platform for UT, for the first time."

Better Bluetooth support, Mir updates, and more

UBports also revealed the fact that upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA updates will add better support for Bluetooth headsets, as wells the fact that Canonical's Mir display server can now run on Wayland using the Wayland protocol, allowing the user session to be suspended, which saves battery and also improves the security and privacy of Ubuntu Phone devices.

UBports also said that they aren't planning to port Ubuntu Touch to the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series yet, which may break support for some older devices. That being said, you can watch the entire Q&A session below and wait patiently for the Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 update to be released next month with cool new features and improvements.

