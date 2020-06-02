Ubuntu Linux Overtakes Windows XP, Only Sky Is the Limit Now

As we’ve told you earlier today, Linux keeps growing, and growing, and growing, as third-party statistics show that the adoption of this Windows alternative keeps improving.

Out of all Linux distributions that users can try out today, however, there’s one that’s getting the most love, it seems. And unsurprisingly, it’s Ubuntu, the Linux distro that has recently managed to overtake the Windows XP and is now increasing its market share at a faster pace overall.

NetMarketShare numbers for May 2020 show that Ubuntu is now running on 2.11 percent of all systems out there, while Windows XP is down to 0.96 percent.

While at first glance this doesn’t sound like a notable achievement, it actually is, as many preferred to use Windows XP on older computers in an attempt to delay a more substantial hardware upgrade. But as it turns out, some of those who don’t want to invest in new hardware have decided to switch to Ubuntu, and at the same time, also get security updates and support for new features rather than just sticking with the ancient Windows version.

Windows XP no longer receives security updates since April 2014.

Watch out, Windows 8.1!

Needless to say, the adoption of Ubuntu is expected to increase in the coming months as well, although it goes without saying it still has a long way to go until it overtakes newer Windows versions.

The next in line to deal with Ubuntu is Windows 8.1, which is currently running on 3.04 percent of desktop devices, according to the same source. If the same trend is maintained, the switch of places could happen in two or three months, depending on how Ubuntu’s market share is improved.

Windows 7 is still the second-most used OS on the desktop with a share of 24.28 percent, while Windows 10 is the clear leader with 57.83 percent.