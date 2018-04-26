Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 Official Flavor Debuts as First Long-Term Supported Version

The Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 operating system has been released today as part of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) launch, and it's the project's first long-term supported (LTS) version bringing numerous new features and enhancements.

Powered by Linux 4.15 kernel and shipping with the same internals as Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), the Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS official flavor will be supported for three years, until April 2021, and ships with the latest Budgie Desktop 10.4 "Irish Summer" desktop environment by default, accompanied by GNOME 3.28 applications.

Prominent new features include support for adding OpenVNC connections through the NetworkManager applet, better font handling for Chinese and Korean languages, improved keyboard shortcuts, color emoji support for GNOME Characters and other GNOME apps, as well as window-shuffler capability.

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS also ships with a new exciting GTK+ theme by default called Pocillo, support for dynamic workspaces, as well as a "minimal installation" option in the graphical installer that lets users install Ubuntu Budgie with only the Chromium web browser and a handful of basic system utilities.

New and default Budgie Applets

Default Budgie Applets in this release include Quick Note, DropBy, and ShowTime. However, users will also be able to install new Budgie Applets like Hot Corners, Window Previews, and Rotation Lock via Budgie Settings, as well as Clockworks, CountDown, Keyboard Autoswitch, Wallpaper Switcher, Window Mover, Workspace Overview, and Weather applet via Budgie Welcome.

In addition to these Budgie Applets, you can also install the Budgie Calendar Applet, Global Menu, and Pixel Saver applets from independent developers. Among other changes, we can mention that the Budgie Indicator Applet now supports vertical panels, the Slick Greeter received better multimonitor support, and Budgie Welcome comes with a Snap version and numerous improvements.

Lots of issues have been resolved in this release as well, and we recommend studying the release notes for more details. In the meanwhile, you can download Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS for 32-bit or 64-bit computers right now through our web portal. Don't hesitate to check out the screenshot gallery and video attached below to see the new Ubuntu Budgie release in action! Also, check out our upgrade tutorial if you want to upgrade from Ubuntu Budgie 17.10.

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Budgie Welcome