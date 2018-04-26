> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 Official Flavor Debuts as First Long-Term Supported Version

Ships with the latest Budgie desktop, numerous improvements

Apr 26, 2018 22:30 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 operating system has been released today as part of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) launch, and it's the project's first long-term supported (LTS) version bringing numerous new features and enhancements.

Powered by Linux 4.15 kernel and shipping with the same internals as Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), the Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS official flavor will be supported for three years, until April 2021, and ships with the latest Budgie Desktop 10.4 "Irish Summer" desktop environment by default, accompanied by GNOME 3.28 applications.

Prominent new features include support for adding OpenVNC connections through the NetworkManager applet, better font handling for Chinese and Korean languages, improved keyboard shortcuts, color emoji support for GNOME Characters and other GNOME apps, as well as window-shuffler capability.

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS also ships with a new exciting GTK+ theme by default called Pocillo, support for dynamic workspaces, as well as a "minimal installation" option in the graphical installer that lets users install Ubuntu Budgie with only the Chromium web browser and a handful of basic system utilities.

New and default Budgie Applets

Default Budgie Applets in this release include Quick Note, DropBy, and ShowTime. However, users will also be able to install new Budgie Applets like Hot Corners, Window Previews, and Rotation Lock via Budgie Settings, as well as Clockworks, CountDown, Keyboard Autoswitch, Wallpaper Switcher, Window Mover, Workspace Overview, and Weather applet via Budgie Welcome.

In addition to these Budgie Applets, you can also install the Budgie Calendar Applet, Global Menu, and Pixel Saver applets from independent developers. Among other changes, we can mention that the Budgie Indicator Applet now supports vertical panels, the Slick Greeter received better multimonitor support, and Budgie Welcome comes with a Snap version and numerous improvements.

Lots of issues have been resolved in this release as well, and we recommend studying the release notes for more details. In the meanwhile, you can download Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS for 32-bit or 64-bit computers right now through our web portal. Don't hesitate to check out the screenshot gallery and video attached below to see the new Ubuntu Budgie release in action! Also, check out our upgrade tutorial if you want to upgrade from Ubuntu Budgie 17.10.

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Budgie Welcome
Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Budgie Welcome
Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Applications Menu
Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Applications Menu
Play Video

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS (3 Images)

Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTSUbuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Budgie WelcomeUbuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS - Applications Menu

Related Stories

Cinnamon 3.8 Desktop Environment Released with Python 3 Support, Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Cinnamon 3.8 Desktop Environment Released with Python 3 Support, Improvements
Darktable Receives Support for Fujifilm X-H1 and Sony Alpha A7 Mark III Cameras

darktable 2.4.3 is now available for download

Darktable Receives Support for Fujifilm X-H1 and Sony Alpha A7 Mark III Cameras
Canonical Releases Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Users are urged to update their computers immediately

Canonical Releases Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Purism's Librem 5 Linux Phone Will Support Ubuntu Touch, Thanks to UBports

Ubuntu Touch will be available as an alternative OS

Purism's Librem 5 Linux Phone Will Support Ubuntu Touch, Thanks to UBports

Fresh Reviews

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise
Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)

Latest News

Microsoft Releases First Windows 10 April 2018 Update Videos

Official videos highlight new Windows features

Microsoft Releases First Windows 10 April 2018 Update Videos
Microsoft Announces Office 2019 Preview

Business users can now try out the productivity suite

Microsoft Announces Office 2019 Preview
Skype for Android Can Now Make Calls from Anywhere Across the OS

New version of Skype pushed to Android devices

Skype for Android Can Now Make Calls from Anywhere Across the OS
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4135051 for April Update

This update is currently available for Windows insiders

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4135051 for April Update
Cortana and Google Assistant Most Accurate Assistants, Siri the Funniest

Research shows Siri leads the pack for incorrect responses

Cortana and Google Assistant Most Accurate Assistants, Siri the Funniest
French Man Sues French Government for Seizing France.com

Court ruled the domain violated trademark law

French Man Sues French Government for Seizing France.com
Apple Admits iPhone X Isn’t Doing Well

Orders substantially reduced in the second quarter

Apple Admits iPhone X Isn’t Doing Well
iOS 11.3 Jailbreak Discovered, Unlikely to Be Released

Chinese hacker discovers first iOS 11.3 jailbreak

iOS 11.3 Jailbreak Discovered, Unlikely to Be Released
iPhone X Becomes the Number One Smartphone Worldwide

Research shows Apple’s new model topped sales in February

iPhone X Becomes the Number One Smartphone Worldwide
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Will Be Available for Download Today

Manual downloads finally getting the go-ahead

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Will Be Available for Download Today