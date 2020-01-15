> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Feature a Refreshed Desktop Theme, Here's What It Looks Like

Canonical wants a distinctive look to establish their brand

Jan 15, 2020 04:55 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Redesigned Yaru theme in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
3 photos
   Redesigned Yaru theme in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

The upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system will be shipping with a refreshed default desktop theme that features a new color scheme and a third variation.

Yaru is the default theme of Ubuntu since the release of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), and it continued to receive improvements and optimizations since then. With the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) release, the Yaru team is working with Canonical’s Design and Ubuntu Desktop teams to further improve its look and feel.

The main changes that users will notice after installing or upgrading to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be a third variation of the Yaru theme called Yaru Light alongside Yaru Dark and Standard, the ability to switch between all Yaru variations from Settings, as well as the fact that the check boxes, switches, and radio buttons will change from green to the Ubuntu aubergine color.

"With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, we plan to go one step further. As well as the dark variation, and the standard version with light controls and dark headers, we will be introducing a third variation that is light throughout," said Martin Wimpress in a blog article. "We also plan to reintroduce the ability to switch between these variations."

Yaru theme as a Flatpak, alternative folder icons

Furthermore, the Yaru team expressed their interest in implementing alternative folder icons that will help preserve Ubuntu's identity and offer users a good contrast in both Yaru Light and Yaru Dark variants. They also plan to introduce the ability to switch the theme for shell elements like notification bubbles and top bar without logging out.

To help ensure most GNOME/GTK applications will render correctly on Ubuntu, a community-contributed Flatpak of the Yaru theme will be made available in the future for Arch Linux and Fedora operating systems. As for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, we'll probably be able to take the new theme for test drive in early April when the beta release hits the streets.

The final release of Ubuntu 20.04 will arrive on April 23rd, 2020.

Yaru theme's color scheme before and after
Yaru theme's color scheme before and after
Yaru vairant switcher mockup
Yaru vairant switcher mockup

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (3 Images)

Redesigned Yaru theme in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Yaru theme's color scheme before and afterYaru vairant switcher mockup
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Lite 4.8 Arrives as a Windows 7 Alternative, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

It's powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel series

Linux Lite 4.8 Arrives as a Windows 7 Alternative, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork

AndEX 10 Build 200108 is available for purchase for $9 USD

You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork
Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Rolls out now to Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 is the default desktop environment

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4
Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Reach End of Life on January 23, 2020

Users are urged to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Reach End of Life on January 23, 2020

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Pre-Order, Ships Early February

Price starts from $2,395.00 USD for the base model

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Pre-Order, Ships Early February
NVIDIA’s 441.99 Beta GeForce Graphics Driver Supports The New Vulkan 1.2

The update implements full support for the new Vulkan 1.2

NVIDIA’s 441.99 Beta GeForce Graphics Driver Supports The New Vulkan 1.2
Chromium Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available for Download

The new Edge goes live for production devices

Chromium Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available for Download
TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
CentOS Linux 8.1 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1

CentOS 8.1-1911 images are now available for download

CentOS Linux 8.1 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1
Firefox 73 Enters Development with New Default Zoom Settings, Improved Audio

The web browser is now available for public beta testing

Firefox 73 Enters Development with New Default Zoom Settings, Improved Audio
IPFire Linux Firewall Distribution Improves Its Intrusion Prevention System

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 139 is now available to download

IPFire Linux Firewall Distribution Improves Its Intrusion Prevention System
Oracle Releases VirtualBox 6.1.2 with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.5

VirtualBox 6.1.2 is now available for download

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 6.1.2 with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.5
Linux Really Shouldn’t Expect an Influx of Windows Users Anytime Soon

Former Windows users unlikely to migrate to Linux en-masse

Linux Really Shouldn’t Expect an Influx of Windows Users Anytime Soon