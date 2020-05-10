Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Feels Like Home on the Raspberry Pi

If you want to install the latest version of Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi, you really shouldn’t encounter any big problem, as the OS has already been certified for the pocket-size computer.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS received certification for the Raspberry Pi the same day when it was released, Canonical confirms, so everything should work just as expected out of the box.

In other words, Canonical guarantees that it performed “thousands of tests” to make sure that Ubuntu is running just flawlessly on the Raspberry Pi. And at the same time, updates are supposed to roll out at a great pace, with new improvements and security patches to go live every three weeks.

Any critical vulnerability that’s discovered in Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi is fixed in just one day, Canonical promises.

Frequent updates

And of course, Ubuntu receives full support on the Raspberry Pi, just like the desktop version of the operating system.

“Full support also means that Canonical performs continuous regression testing on each Pi throughout the lifecycle of the Ubuntu release. We continue to run tests to ensure an industry-grade standard of quality. Hardware can only be advertised as “Ubuntu Certified” if Canonical is sure it will deliver the most optimal user experience,” Canonical explains.

Updates that are released for the Raspberry Pi are thoroughly tested by Canonical developers before they receive the green light on every single version of the dev board that is supported by the operating system. This should technically be a guarantee that nothing would break down after installing updates, which is something that’s super-important for every user out there.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS comes with a long series of improvements, including WireGuard VPN, a more resilient bootloader, SSH two-factor authentication, and last but not least, up to ten years of security, something that’s specific to every LTS release.