Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Enters Final Freeze Ahead of October 17th Release

Canonical's upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) computer operating system has recently entered Final Freeze development stage, a few days ahead of the final release on October 17th.

As of October 10th, the Ubuntu 19.10 release is officially in Final Freeze, the last step of its development stage, which means that only release critical bugs affecting the ISO images or the installers will be accepted in the archives. Release Candidate images are also now available for testing to ensure an uneventful and smooth release.

"We will shut down cronjobs and spin some RC images late Friday or early Saturday once the archive and proposed-migration have settled a bit, and we expect everyone with a vested interest in a flavour (or two) and a few spare hours here and there to get to testing to make sure we have another uneventful release next week," said Adam Conrad.

Ubuntu 19.10 arrives on October 17 with new features

Dubbed Eoan Ermine, the Ubuntu 19.10 operating system will arrive on October 17th with numerous new features and updated components, among which we can mention the latest GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, Linux 5.3 kernel series with LZ4 compression algorithm for initramfs, experimental ZFS support in the installer, LibreOffice 6.3 office suite, PulseAudio 13.0 sound system, and Firefox 69 web browser.

Under the hood, the toolchain was refreshed with GCC 9.2.1, Glibc 2.30, Python 3.7.5, Ruby 2.5.5, PHP 7.3.8, Perl 5.28.1, Golang 1.12.10, OpenJDK 11, QEMU 4.0, dpdk 18.11.2, libvirt 5.6, Open vSwitch 2.12, OpenStack Train, and Rustc 1.37. The AArch64 and POWER toolchains have been enabled to cross-compile for ARM, S390X, and RISCV64 architectures.

Ubuntu 19.10 also features out-of-the-box support for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computer, and Nvidia-specific enhancements like better startup reliability when using the Nvidia graphics driver, which is now included in the ISO image by default, as well as improved rendering smoothness and frame rates specifically for Nvidia GPUs.