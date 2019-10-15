> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Enters Final Freeze Ahead of October 17th Release

Will introduce many new features and improvements

Oct 15, 2019 16:06 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu 19.10
   Ubuntu 19.10

Canonical's upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) computer operating system has recently entered Final Freeze development stage, a few days ahead of the final release on October 17th.

As of October 10th, the Ubuntu 19.10 release is officially in Final Freeze, the last step of its development stage, which means that only release critical bugs affecting the ISO images or the installers will be accepted in the archives. Release Candidate images are also now available for testing to ensure an uneventful and smooth release.

"We will shut down cronjobs and spin some RC images late Friday or early Saturday once the archive and proposed-migration have settled a bit, and we expect everyone with a vested interest in a flavour (or two) and a few spare hours here and there to get to testing to make sure we have another uneventful release next week," said Adam Conrad.

Ubuntu 19.10 arrives on October 17 with new features

Dubbed Eoan Ermine, the Ubuntu 19.10 operating system will arrive on October 17th with numerous new features and updated components, among which we can mention the latest GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, Linux 5.3 kernel series with LZ4 compression algorithm for initramfs, experimental ZFS support in the installer, LibreOffice 6.3 office suite, PulseAudio 13.0 sound system, and Firefox 69 web browser.

Under the hood, the toolchain was refreshed with GCC 9.2.1, Glibc 2.30, Python 3.7.5, Ruby 2.5.5, PHP 7.3.8, Perl 5.28.1, Golang 1.12.10, OpenJDK 11, QEMU 4.0, dpdk 18.11.2, libvirt 5.6, Open vSwitch 2.12, OpenStack Train, and Rustc 1.37. The AArch64 and POWER toolchains have been enabled to cross-compile for ARM, S390X, and RISCV64 architectures.

Ubuntu 19.10 also features out-of-the-box support for the latest Raspberry Pi 4  Model B single-board computer, and Nvidia-specific enhancements like better startup reliability when using the Nvidia graphics driver, which is now included in the ISO image by default, as well as improved rendering smoothness and frame rates specifically for Nvidia GPUs.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arrives for Linux and macOS on November 5th

The Definitive Edition will be ported by Feral Interactive

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arrives for Linux and macOS on November 5th
KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
Linux Kernel 5.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.3

Linux 5.2.21 is the last maintenance release in the series

Linux Kernel 5.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.3
System76 Launches Two Linux Laptops Powered by Coreboot Open-Source Firmware - Updated

Galago Pro and Darter Pro laptops are now on sale

System76 Launches Two Linux Laptops Powered by Coreboot Open-Source Firmware - Updated
Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Now Available for Testing with Improved, Smarter Keyboard

It's coming soon to an Ubuntu Phone near you

Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Now Available for Testing with Improved, Smarter Keyboard

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

GParted 1.1 Open-Source Partition Editor Is Out with Various Enhancements, Fixes

GParted 1.1.0 is now available for download

GParted 1.1 Open-Source Partition Editor Is Out with Various Enhancements, Fixes
Firefox 72.0.2 Improves Playback Performance for Full-Screen 1080p Videos

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Firefox 72.0.2 Improves Playback Performance for Full-Screen 1080p Videos
Disintegration Closed Multiplayer Technical Beta Announced

An open beta will follow shortly after that

Disintegration Closed Multiplayer Technical Beta Announced
Visit Skyrim in the Next Elder Scrolls Online Expansion Called Greymoor

It will release on PC on May 18 and June 2 on consoles

Visit Skyrim in the Next Elder Scrolls Online Expansion Called Greymoor
Rumor: PS4 Exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn Coming to PC

It's said to arrive on Steam and Epic Store at the same time

Rumor: PS4 Exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn Coming to PC
Capcom Reveals Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Post-Launch Content Updates

The updates will be available on PC and consoles

Capcom Reveals Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Post-Launch Content Updates
AMD Zen 3 Microcode Spotted in the Linux Kernel

Zen 3 expected later this year, possibly at Computex

AMD Zen 3 Microcode Spotted in the Linux Kernel
US Department of Homeland Security Issues Warning on Windows Browser Flaw

Microsoft says it’s already working on the patch

US Department of Homeland Security Issues Warning on Windows Browser Flaw
It Turns Out Tesla Electric Cars Can Double as Bitcoin Nodes Too

Turning a Tesla into a BTC node is easy, it seems

It Turns Out Tesla Electric Cars Can Double as Bitcoin Nodes Too