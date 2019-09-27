Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Beta Is Now Available to Download for All Flavors

Canonical released today the beta version of its upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, due for release later this fall.

Development on the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system kicked off at the end of April with the toolchain upload, soon after the release of the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system on April 23rd, and now, five months later, the beta version is available for public testing.

Ubuntu 19.10 continues the development cycle of previous releases where Alpha builds are no longer baked for public testing. Only a beta is made available to the community before the final release hits the streets. The beta is usually good enough and featureful to be used on a daily basis.

The final release arrives on October 17th

The Eoan Ermine release is packed with cool features and new GNU/Linux technologies, as well as all the latest Open Source software, including the Linux 5.2 kernel, GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, LibreOffice 6.3 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 69 web browser, and many others.

It also boasts boot time improvements and other performance enhancements for a modern and more powerful Ubuntu desktop and server experience. Of course, the official flavors also ship with the latest desktop environments they use and all the under-the-hood components of Ubuntu.

You can download Ubuntu 19.10 beta, Ubuntu Server 19.10 beta, Kubuntu 19.10 beta, Lubuntu 19.10 beta, Xubuntu 19.10 beta, Ubuntu MATE 19.10 beta, Ubuntu Budgie 19.10 beta, Ubuntu Kylin 19.10 beta, and Ubuntu Studio 19.10 beta right now from our free Linux software portal.

We remind veryone that this is still a pre-release version of Ubuntu 19.10, so don't install it on a production machine, nor use it for any production work you might do. We recommend waiting for the final release of Ubuntu 19.10 on October 17th, when you'll also be able to upgrade from Ubuntu 19.04.