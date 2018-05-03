Ubuntu 18.10 Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available to Download

Now that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) was released, it's time for the Ubuntu development team to concentrate their efforts on the next release of the Linux-based operating system.

That's right, we're talking about Ubuntu 18.10, the next Ubuntu Linux release that's expected to arrive later this fall. It will be a short-lived release supported for only 9 months, but it should come with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software applications.

Now that Canonical decided to move to GNOME by default, we expect Ubuntu 18.10 to ship with the upcoming GNOME 3.30 desktop, due for release on September 6, 2018. The first point release, GNOME 3.30.1, is scheduled for September 26, so Ubuntu 18.10 might ship with this version considering it's launching sometime in October.

Ubuntu 18.10 will also incorporate the most recent Linux kernel series, and we believe that it could come with the long-anticipated Linux 5.0 series since Linus Torvalds already teased it to us. Other components will be updated as well to their latest versions, but the user interface shouldn't suffer any major changes in this release.

Download the first Ubuntu 18.10 daily builds

Without any further ado, you can download the first Ubuntu 18.10 daily builds right now from Canonical's servers. As expected, Ubuntu only supports 64-bit installations, but the rest of the official flavors (Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin) support both 32-bit and 64-bit systems.

These being the first daily builds, don't expect them to have any major changes. They're still based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and, most probably, the Ubuntu development team only updated the toolchain to kick off the development of Ubuntu 18.10, which is yet to receive a codename from Mark Shuttleworth, which will start with "Cosmic."

Again, please try to keep in mind that these are very early development versions of Ubuntu 18.10, as well as its derivatives, so don't install them on machines used for production work. Daily builds are intended only for early adopters and developers who want to test their apps for the upcoming Ubuntu release.

Ubuntu 18.10