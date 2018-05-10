> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Slated for Release on October 18, 2018

Alpha & Beta 1 milestones to be replaced with Testing Weeks

May 10, 2018 20:56 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Now that we know the codename of the next Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 18.10, it's time to take a closer look at the release schedule, which suffered some changes for this cycle, and the proposed release date.

Development on Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) kicked off officially earlier this week with the latest GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 8.1 release, though it's not yet the default system compiler. However, Canonical plans to migrate from GCC 7, which is currently used in the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release to the GCC 8.x series.

We also believe that Ubuntu 18.10 will be shipping with a kernel from the Linux 5.x series as Linus Torvalds himself teased the community with the "unpredictable" release of Linux 5.0 last month when he kicked off the development cycle of the Linux 4.17 kernel series. Python 3.7 and OpenJDK 11 are also on board for this release.

The default desktop environment of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) will be GNOME 3.30, which will be released on September 5. Usually, GNU/Linux distribution adopt a new major GNOME release after its first point release is out, so Ubuntu 18.10 might be shipping with GNOME 3.30.1, slated for release on September 26, 2018.

Ubuntu 18.10 slated for release on October 18, 2018

While an official release schedule isn't yet set in stone for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), as you might have heard lately, the Alpha 1 & 2 and Beta 1 milestones will be dropped entirely for this cycle for all flavors, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin.

In their place, there will be so-called "Testing Weeks," as proposed by developer Simon Quigley, which are currently scheduled for May 21-25, 2018, for the first Testing Week, June 25-29, 2018, for the second Testing Week, July 23-27, 2018, for the third Testing Week, and August 27-31, 2018, for the fourth Testing Week.

The "Final Beta" milestone, for Ubuntu, or "Beta 2" for opt-in flavors was replaced as well for this cycle, with just a Beta release, which will hit the streets on September 27, 2018, for Ubuntu and all of its official flavors. After that, the final release of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) should be released on October 18, 2018.

Related Stories

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Offer New Lock and Login Screen Experiences

They will look a lot more colorful and lively

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Offer New Lock and Login Screen Experiences
CentOS Linux 7.5 Officially Released, It's Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Now available for 32-bit, 64-bit, ARM64, ARMhf, and PowerPC

CentOS Linux 7.5 Officially Released, It's Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5
Oracle Adds Initial Linux Kernel 4.17 Support to Its Latest VirtualBox Release

VirtualBox 5.2.12 is now available for download

Oracle Adds Initial Linux Kernel 4.17 Support to Its Latest VirtualBox Release
Lubuntu, Kubuntu & Xubuntu Might Also Drop Support for New 32-Bit Installations

Ubuntu Kylin could join them as well soon

Lubuntu, Kubuntu & Xubuntu Might Also Drop Support for New 32-Bit Installations

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)
Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise

It's not a bad keyboard, but it's not really good either

Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise
Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

Latest News

Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Slated for Release on October 18, 2018

Alpha & Beta 1 milestones to be replaced with Testing Weeks

Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Slated for Release on October 18, 2018
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Offer New Lock and Login Screen Experiences

They will look a lot more colorful and lively

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Offer New Lock and Login Screen Experiences
Opera 53 Web Browser Hits Stable with Revamped Appearance of Tabs, Address Bar

Now available to download for Linux, Mac, and Windows

Opera 53 Web Browser Hits Stable with Revamped Appearance of Tabs, Address Bar
CentOS Linux 7.5 Officially Released, It's Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Now available for 32-bit, 64-bit, ARM64, ARMhf, and PowerPC

CentOS Linux 7.5 Officially Released, It's Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5
Oracle Adds Initial Linux Kernel 4.17 Support to Its Latest VirtualBox Release

VirtualBox 5.2.12 is now available for download

Oracle Adds Initial Linux Kernel 4.17 Support to Its Latest VirtualBox Release
How Windows 10’s New Clipboard Feature Works

New clipboard to be part of Windows 10 Redstone 5 update

How Windows 10’s New Clipboard Feature Works
Hands-On with the Early Version of Windows 10’s Dark Theme for File Explorer

Microsoft working on dark theme for File Explorer

Hands-On with the Early Version of Windows 10’s Dark Theme for File Explorer
Lubuntu, Kubuntu & Xubuntu Might Also Drop Support for New 32-Bit Installations

Ubuntu Kylin could join them as well soon

Lubuntu, Kubuntu & Xubuntu Might Also Drop Support for New 32-Bit Installations
Microsoft Revamps Windows 10 Searching with Previews

Insider build comes with new search preview feature

Microsoft Revamps Windows 10 Searching with Previews
Microsoft Makes Windows 10 and Phones BFFs Again

Early version of new sync feature now available for insiders

Microsoft Makes Windows 10 and Phones BFFs Again