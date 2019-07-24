> > >
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04

The OS is no longer supported as of July 18th, 2019

Jul 24, 2019 
Ubuntu 18.10
Canonical announced the end of life of the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system series on July 18th, 2019, urging users to upgrade their installations to a newer or supported release.

As reported earlier this month, when we gave users a two-week advance notice, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system reached end of life on July 18th, 2019, which means that it will no longer receive security and software updates. Canonical terminated support for Ubuntu 18.10, urging users to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo).

Dubbed Cosmic Cuttlefish by Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system was released last year on October 18th featuring the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment by default with a fresh new look and feel based on the in-house developed Yaru theme, formerly Communitheme. The system was using the Linux 4.18 kernel series.

On July 19th, 2019, Canonical's Adam Conrad announced in an email that Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) has reached end of life nine months after its initial release, and that no package updates will be allowed in the software repositories after July 18th, which will be archived and kept for historical purposes for a few more months.

"This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier this month to confirm that as of today (July 18, 2019), Ubuntu 18.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 18.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks," said Adam Conrad in an email for Softpedia News.

Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) now

Canonical urges all users of the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system series to upgrade their installations on desktop or server, or any other supported flavor like Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, etc., to the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) release following the instructions provided at help.ubuntu.com/community/DiscoUpgrades.

As such, if you're still using Ubuntu 18.10, please upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 as soon as possible either by using the default package management system or by performing a fresh install, which is recommended in most cases for better performance of the system. In any case, make sure you always have a recent backup of your most important files before upgrading.

