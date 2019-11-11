Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Slated for Release on February 6th, 2020

Canonical has recently updated the release schedule for its latest long-term supported Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, with the release dates for the next two point releases.

Released in April 2018, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is the latest LTS (Long Term Support) version of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, supported by Canonical with software and security updates for 5 years, until 2023, but reaching end of life in April 2028.

As all Ubuntu LTS series, the Bionic Beaver will receive up to five point releases that bring a new installation medium with up-to-date components to make the deployment of the operating system less painful. The latest point release in the series being Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, released on August 8th, 2019.

Besides updated core components and applications, as well as various improvements, the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS point release also brought upgraded kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0 and Mesa 19.0, to the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS series.

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS arrives on February 6th, 2020

New point release for Ubuntu LTS version are released every six months, so the next one, Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS has been slated for February 6th, 2020. Most probably, it will ship with updated kernel and graphics stacks based on those from the latest Ubuntu release, namely Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine).

Canonical also published the release date of the last point release in the Bionic Beaver series, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, which should hit the streets on August 6th, 2020. Until then, Canonical will release the next LTS version at the end of April 2020, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), a highly anticipated release that promises many new features and enhancements.