> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Slated for Release on February 6th, 2020

Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS also scheduled for late August 2020

Nov 11, 2019 18:11 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
   Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Canonical has recently updated the release schedule for its latest long-term supported Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, with the release dates for the next two point releases.

Released in April 2018, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is the latest LTS (Long Term Support) version of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, supported by Canonical with software and security updates for 5 years, until 2023, but reaching end of life in April 2028.

As all Ubuntu LTS series, the Bionic Beaver will receive up to five point releases that bring a new installation medium with up-to-date components to make the deployment of the operating system less painful. The latest point release in the series being Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, released on August 8th, 2019.

Besides updated core components and applications, as well as various improvements, the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS point release also brought upgraded kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0 and Mesa 19.0, to the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS series.

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS arrives on February 6th, 2020

New point release for Ubuntu LTS version are released every six months, so the next one, Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS has been slated for February 6th, 2020. Most probably, it will ship with updated kernel and graphics stacks based on those from the latest Ubuntu release, namely Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine).

Canonical also published the release date of the last point release in the Bionic Beaver series, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, which should hit the streets on August 6th, 2020. Until then, Canonical will release the next LTS version at the end of April 2020, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), a highly anticipated release that promises many new features and enhancements.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu-Based Linux For All Distro Gets New Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4

LFA (Linux For All) Build 191111 now available to download

Ubuntu-Based Linux For All Distro Gets New Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Progress on Python 2 Removal

Python 3 will be default and only Python implementation

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Progress on Python 2 Removal
KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 Open-Source Software Suite Released with over 200 Changes

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 Open-Source Software Suite Released with over 200 Changes
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Development with KDE Plasma 5.17, Linux Kernel 5.3

Also ships with all the latest KDE software updates

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Development with KDE Plasma 5.17, Linux Kernel 5.3
NethServer 7.7 Cockpit Edition Linux OS Arrives with Nextcloud 17, UI Changes

Based on the CentOS 7.7-1908 operating system

NethServer 7.7 Cockpit Edition Linux OS Arrives with Nextcloud 17, UI Changes

Fresh Reviews

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

AirPods Pro clone with industry-leading battery life

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

AirPods Pro clone with industry-leading battery life

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

Latest News

The Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse Returns in 2020

Customers can already pre-register and offer their feedback

The Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse Returns in 2020
Quirky Puzzle Game Superliminal Launches on Epic Games Store

The game costs $20, but a 15% discount is available now

Quirky Puzzle Game Superliminal Launches on Epic Games Store
Reverse Horror Game Carrion Coming to Xbox One in 2020

The Xbox One version will launch alongside PC

Reverse Horror Game Carrion Coming to Xbox One in 2020
Razer Launches Two New Basilisk Mice with Wireless HyperSpeed Technology

The new Ultimate and X HyperSpeed models are aimed at gamers

Razer Launches Two New Basilisk Mice with Wireless HyperSpeed Technology
Weeklong Charity Gaming Marathon Gives Away Nintendo Switch Consoles, GTA V

Red Dead Redemption and Civilization swag to be given away

Weeklong Charity Gaming Marathon Gives Away Nintendo Switch Consoles, GTA V
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Updates to Mitigate Latest Intel Vulnerabilities

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Updates to Mitigate Latest Intel Vulnerabilities
Red Hat Responds to ZombieLoad v2 Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Intel CPUs

Urges users to update their systems as soon as possible

Red Hat Responds to ZombieLoad v2 Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Intel CPUs
Volla Phone Promises to Support Ubuntu Touch, Gets Kickstarter Campaign

The device will be based on the Android Open Source Project

Volla Phone Promises to Support Ubuntu Touch, Gets Kickstarter Campaign
Apple Releases Second Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1 - Updated

Developers can now update their devices to the latest betas

Apple Releases Second Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1 - Updated