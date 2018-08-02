Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Released as Last in the Series, Download Now

Canonical released today the fifth and last point release of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series with all the latest security and software updates since the previous point release.

Every LTS (Long Term Support) version of the Ubuntu Linux operating system is supported by Canonical with security and software updates for five years on the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud images, and they received a total of five point releases every six months or so.

Dubbed Xenial Xerus, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS was released on April 21, 2016, with the Unity desktop environment, and it's supported until April 2021. The Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS point release is the last in the series and like all the previous point releases, it represents an up-to-date installation medium for those who want to install a fresh Ubuntu 16.04 LTS system.

"Like previous LTS series', 16.04.5 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures except for 32-bit powerpc, and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images. Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel, however you may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader," says Łukasz Zemczak.

There won't be further point releases released for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), so if you want to deploy the operating system on a new computer one year from today, you'll have to download the Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS images and then update the installation by downloading all the security updates released during the respective period.

Here's what's new in Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS

Besides including all the latest security patches and package updates that have been released through the official software repositories of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) since the previous point release, Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, which was launched back in March 2018, Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS brings an updated kernel from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Without any further ado, you can download the Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS point release as Desktop and Server images for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures if you want to reinstall your Ubuntu 16.04 LTS machine or deploy the long-term supported operating system on a new computer and you don't want to download hundreds of updates after installation.

The Kubuntu 16.04.5 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.5 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 16.04.5 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.5 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.5 LTS official flavors are also available for download for 32-bit or 64-bit systems.

Existing Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users don't need to download the Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS point release to keep their installations up-to-date, but only to make sure they have the latest security and software updates installed. If your Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is up to date, then you're officially running the Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS version on your personal computer.