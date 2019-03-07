Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager

Canonical released today the sixth point release to the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series to address the recently discovered security vulnerability in the APT package manager.

After last week's Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) point release, Canonical now published the Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) point release to offer users a more secure installation media that contains a patched APT package manager against a security vulnerability affecting all Debian and Ubuntu-based operating systems, which could allow a remote attacker to install malicious packages.

"Unlike previous point releases, 14.04.6 is a security-targeted release for the purpose of providing updated installation media which protects new installations from the recently discovered APT vulnerability (USN-3863-1). Many other security updates for additional high-impact bugs are also included, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS," said Lukas Zemczak.

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS now available for download

The Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) point release is now available for download, but it intended for new installations only so you won't have to patch the APT package manager or download hundreds of updates after the installation. Live and installable ISO images are available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems for Ubuntu Desktop 14.04.6 LTS, Ubuntu Server 14.04.6 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 14.04.6 LTS.

If you're using Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS on your computer, you don't need to download the Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS images to update, just make sure you have all the latest updates installed. Canonical also recommends users of Ubuntu 14.04 LTS on cloud environments to launch new instances using the latest images from the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS release stream, which include the patched APT package manager.

Released five years ago on April 17, 2014, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) will reach end of life on April 30th, 2019, but organizations and businesses can continue using it if they purchase the Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) offer from Canonical, which will give them security updates for as much as they want. Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS is the sixth and last maintenance update released for the Trusty Tahr series.