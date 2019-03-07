> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager

Also includes numerous security and bug fixes

Mar 7, 2019 18:42 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS
   Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS

Canonical released today the sixth point release to the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series to address the recently discovered security vulnerability in the APT package manager.

After last week's Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) point release, Canonical now published the Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) point release to offer users a more secure installation media that contains a patched APT package manager against a security vulnerability affecting all Debian and Ubuntu-based operating systems, which could allow a remote attacker to install malicious packages.

"Unlike previous point releases, 14.04.6 is a security-targeted release for the purpose of providing updated installation media which protects new installations from the recently discovered APT vulnerability (USN-3863-1). Many other security updates for additional high-impact bugs are also included, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS," said Lukas Zemczak.

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS now available for download

The Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) point release is now available for download, but it intended for new installations only so you won't have to patch the APT package manager or download hundreds of updates after the installation. Live and installable ISO images are available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems for Ubuntu Desktop 14.04.6 LTS, Ubuntu Server 14.04.6 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 14.04.6 LTS.

If you're using Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS on your computer, you don't need to download the Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS images to update, just make sure you have all the latest updates installed. Canonical also recommends users of Ubuntu 14.04 LTS on cloud environments to launch new instances using the latest images from the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS release stream, which include the patched APT package manager.

Released five years ago on April 17, 2014, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) will reach end of life on April 30th, 2019, but organizations and businesses can continue using it if they purchase the Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) offer from Canonical, which will give them security updates for as much as they want. Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS is the sixth and last maintenance update released for the Trusty Tahr series.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.10, Update Now

HWE kernel patch also available for Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS users

Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.10, Update Now
Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released for Ubuntu Phones with Multiple Improvements

Available now for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices

Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released for Ubuntu Phones with Multiple Improvements
Infographic: Ubuntu's Snaps Work Anywhere Linux Runs, Support 42 Linux Distros

Canonical wants to attract more developers to build Snaps

Infographic: Ubuntu's Snaps Work Anywhere Linux Runs, Support 42 Linux Distros
Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.0

The beta release is expected to land on March 28th

Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.0
Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Emergency Point Release Arriving March 7th

Release Candidate images are now available for testing

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Emergency Point Release Arriving March 7th

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review

Perfectly captures the series' spirit and improves upon it

Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review
Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)

Better than previous expansions, but too barebones

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review

Perfectly captures the series' spirit and improves upon it

Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review

Latest News

Google: Abandon Windows 7 and Upgrade to Windows 10 Right Now

Critical vulnerability discovered in Windows 7

Google: Abandon Windows 7 and Upgrade to Windows 10 Right Now
More Evidence of Microsoft’s Chrome OS Rival Making the Rounds

Windows Lite referenced in new docs as development continues

More Evidence of Microsoft’s Chrome OS Rival Making the Rounds
Custom Windows 7 Updates to Be Available Starting April 1, 2019

Support for Windows 7 comes to an end in January next year

Custom Windows 7 Updates to Be Available Starting April 1, 2019
Windows 10 Sets a New Personal Record with 800 Million Active Devices

Microsoft shares new data on Windows 10 adoption

Windows 10 Sets a New Personal Record with 800 Million Active Devices
Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager

Also includes numerous security and bug fixes

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
Nine Collabora Developers Have Contributed 45 Patches to the Linux 5.0 Kernel

Linux 5.0 is now the most advanced kernel series

Nine Collabora Developers Have Contributed 45 Patches to the Linux 5.0 Kernel
Use a Windows Phone Continuum Dock for DeX on Samsung Galaxy S10

Everything appears to work surprisingly well

Use a Windows Phone Continuum Dock for DeX on Samsung Galaxy S10
GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Feature Fractional Scaling on Wayland

The feature will be implemented in GNOME Shell and Mutter

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Feature Fractional Scaling on Wayland