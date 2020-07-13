This Linux OS Looks Exactly Like Windows 10, Is Bad News for Microsoft

If you’re currently running Windows 10 but recently started thinking about a potential switch to Linux, there’s a chance that you’re still undecided on what distro to install on your device.

While Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or elementary OS work just fine, there’s one Linux distro that makes former Windows 10 users feel like home.

It’s called Linuxfx and its purpose is to make the transition from Windows to Linux as smooth as possible.

As you can see in the screenshot here and in the video embedded at the end of the article, Linuxfx looks and feels exactly like Windows 10. You also get a Start menu with a Windows Start button – this one, however, could actually be an issue, as Microsoft might not like seeing its Windows logo in another OS.

Built-in Cortana-like assistant

Needless to say, this is just a skin on top of a Linux operating system, and the Linuxfx developing team explains that they have tried to make everything feel like home, so even LibreOffice comes with a Microsoft Office theme.

In addition to a Helloa, a digital assistant that has been tweaked to look like Cortana, this Linux OS also ships with a pack of apps that Windows users will find very useful, including Skype, TeamViewer, and Microsoft Teams. The icon of the mail app, which is actually Evolution, is borrowed from Outlook for an even more familiar experience.

Linuxfx can run executable files, and it’s based on Ubuntu 20.04 with the Cinnamon desktop, and overall, it’s pretty clear that the goal of building a familiar home for Windows 10 users in the Linux world has pretty much succeeded.

How many Windows 10 users would migrate to Linux thanks to this distro is something that remains to be seen, but right now, there’s no doubt that Linux has finally become the Windows alternative that Microsoft never wanted to see happening.