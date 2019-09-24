> > >
These Are the Default Wallpapers of Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

The default wallpaper has also been revealed by Canonical

Sep 24, 2019 
Ubuntu 19.10 daily build
   Ubuntu 19.10 daily build

Canonical has announced the winners of the Ubuntu wallpaper competition and unveiled the default wallpapers for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system.

The Ubuntu wallpaper competition opened its doors to photographers and graphic designers since early July, and more than 160 artists have submitted their beautiful artwork for inclusion in the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, due for release on October 17th. However, only nine of them had their artwork included in Ubuntu 19.10.

Canonical recently announced the winners of the Ubuntu wallpaper competition, which are Nicolas Ibraim Carvalho Silva, Manuel Arslanyan, Gustavo Brenner, Eiz, A N K, Midge Sinnaeve, Julian Tomasini, Marcel Kaechele, Mateus Cruz, and Jelly Joe, along with the default wallpaper. You can see their beautiful photos and artwork in the gallery image at the end of the article. Congrats to the winners!

"The Ubuntu wallpaper competition has attracted over 160 entries this year, the most ever! Thanks to everyone who entered their art for consideration by the Ubuntu community as wallpaper for [Ubuntu] 19.10 Eoan Ermine. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the thread expand over the months with lots of beautiful images," said Will Cooke, Ubuntu Desktop Director at Canonical.

Ubuntu 19.10 Beta expected to be released on September 26th

The new default set of wallpapers will be included in the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 Beta release, which is expected this Thursday, September 26th. The entire Ubuntu community will be able to finally download the official pre-release version of Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) to test it on their personal computers and send feedback to Canonical.

Ubuntu 19.10 will be Canonical's 31st release of their acclaimed Ubuntu Linux operating system and it promises many new features and improvements, among which we can mention the Linux 5.2 kernel series for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, faster boot performance, and up-to-date core components.

Ubuntu 19.10's default wallpapers (11 Images)

Ubuntu 19.10 daily build
Ermine diving vector with squares on the backgroundDas Boot
