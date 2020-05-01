The Ubuntu Super Keys Are the Perfect Gift for the Hardcore Linux User

As we know already, the majority of keyboards come with a dedicated Windows key because most manufacturers have partnered with Microsoft to optimize their peripherals for the company’s operating system.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean these keyboards don’t work with Linux or a macOS computer, and in most of the cases, it all comes down to a simple plug and play experience even if Windows isn’t used.

For the hardcore Linux user, however, replacing the Windows key on the keyboard with an Ubuntu or any other distro logo is something that would complete the migration off Windows.

And if you’re looking into a similar customization, this keyboard mod that was published on reddit by user BenjiStokman has gained quite a lot of upvotes.

How to get your Linux keys

The Ubuntu super keys look absolutely brilliant and fit the keyboard almost perfectly, albeit I’m not sure I like this type of keys with the side letters rather than on front. However, as someone who types without looking at the keyboard, it’s all just a matter of time until you get used to such a keyboard anyway.

As for the Ubuntu keys themselves, it’s actually quite easy to get one for your own keyboards.

While the redditor says they got them from an online store for only a few bucks per key, one potential solution that doesn’t involve buying them from the Internet is just creating your own custom model using a 3D printer. Obviously, some other skills would be required too, including building a 3D model of the key in the first place, but there are already lots of resources online on how to do this.

At the end of the day, having the Linux key on the keyboard is something which not only that looks cool, but could actually prove the best gift for the hardcore Linux user.