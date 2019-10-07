> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

The Final Countdown: Microsoft to Retire Windows 7 in 99 Days

Less than 100 days left to upgrade to supported Windows

Oct 7, 2019 08:59 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Windows 7 will be retired in January 2020
   Windows 7 will be retired in January 2020

Windows 10 is already the number one desktop operating system, having reached 900 million active devices only recently, but on the other hand, Windows 7 remains a major pain in the neck for Microsoft.

Not only that Windows 7 is the second most-used PC OS, but it is also close to getting the ax, pushing Microsoft back to the painful struggle of convincing users to upgrade to newer Windows.

With Windows 7 set to reach the end of support, users have only 99 days to install Windows 8.1 or Windows 10, or obviously, to move to a different platform like Linux or macOS.

Microsoft’s recommended option is Windows 10, especially given all the effort that the company puts into getting this version right.

The clock is ticking on Windows 7

However, moving users from Windows 7 to Windows 10 might be much harder than it was to upgrade Windows XP devices to supported Windows back in early 2014. And it’s all because what the transition from Windows 7 to Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 means in the first place.

Windows 7 is often described as the last operating system offering the traditional Windows experience without a store and all the other modern touches. Windows 8 was the first version to come with a built-in app store and the Metro UI, and while Windows 10 substantially refines the experience with all of these, it’s still considered to be a modern platform by all means.

Users who just want the classic Windows feel are ready to stick with Windows 7 even after the end of support is reached, which according to Microsoft and security experts alike, means their systems could remain vulnerable to attacks due to the flaws in the OS that remain unpatched.

On the other hand, securing a Windows 7 after the EOL shouldn’t be a difficult task, especially for power users who can set up special policies to prevent a system from being exposed to attacks. Enterprises whose fleets will still be on Windows 7 can also take systems offline, making it harder for hackers to compromise these devices.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Surface Earbuds Are Microsoft’s Apple AirPods Killer with Android Super-Powers

Microsoft reveals own earbuds to compete with the AirPods

Surface Earbuds Are Microsoft’s Apple AirPods Killer with Android Super-Powers
Windows 10, macOS Benefiting From the Death of Windows 7

September stats show increased share for both of them

Windows 10, macOS Benefiting From the Death of Windows 7
Microsoft Details Windows 7 Update Plan After January 2020

Paid updates for all businesses to be offered until 2023

Microsoft Details Windows 7 Update Plan After January 2020
Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft’s 2019 Surface Event

Plenty of news to be shared at the October 2 event

Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft’s 2019 Surface Event
Windows 7 Takes a Nosedive as Windows 10 Won’t Stop Growing

New data shows increased market share for Windows 10

Windows 7 Takes a Nosedive as Windows 10 Won’t Stop Growing

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Microsoft Launcher 6.0 Preview Released, Provides an Early Taste of Surface Duo

New Launcher version now available in the Play Store

Microsoft Launcher 6.0 Preview Released, Provides an Early Taste of Surface Duo
Microsoft’s Post-Windows 7 Advice: Go Buy a Surface

You’re going to need it, the software giant says

Microsoft’s Post-Windows 7 Advice: Go Buy a Surface
Fitbit and Garmin Facing Import Ban Due to Alleged Patent Violation

US ITC starts investigation on patent violation claims

Fitbit and Garmin Facing Import Ban Due to Alleged Patent Violation
Google Demos Remote Hack of an iPhone Without User Interaction

Fortunately, the issue has already been resolved by Apple

Google Demos Remote Hack of an iPhone Without User Interaction
This Could Work: Microsoft Wants Surface Kickstand to Feature Solar Panels

Patent reveals new idea that Microsoft is looking into

This Could Work: Microsoft Wants Surface Kickstand to Feature Solar Panels
Microsoft at a Crossroads Over Windows 10 App Store

Company to kill off Store for Business and for Education

Microsoft at a Crossroads Over Windows 10 App Store
The Time Has Come: Windows 7 to Be Killed Off This Week

Last updates for the 2009 operating system to ship tomorrow

The Time Has Come: Windows 7 to Be Killed Off This Week
It Begins: First Windows 10 Cumulative Updates of the Year Launching Tomorrow

January 2020 Patch Tuesday updates due this week

It Begins: First Windows 10 Cumulative Updates of the Year Launching Tomorrow
Sorry, But Apple Says Your iPhone Is Worth a Lot Less

So trade-in values have been significantly reduced

Sorry, But Apple Says Your iPhone Is Worth a Lot Less