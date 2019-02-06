SystemRescueCd Rescue & Recovery Linux Distribution Is Now Based on Arch Linux

François Dupoux released a new major version of his popular SystemRescueCd rescue and recovery GNU/Linux distribution, the first for 2019, which includes lots of updates and some new features.

SystemRescueCd is the perfect tool for administrating or repairing your Linux or Windows computers. It comes with numerous handy utilities like Partimage, parted, FSArchiver, and many others to help you backup or restore your system after a crash, create and edit disk partitions, as well as to repair boot partitions.

The latest version, SystemRescueCd 6.0, is out now and it's a major release that rebased the bootable Linux system rescue disk on the widely used Arch Linux operating system instead of Gentoo, which was used since the beginning of the project. Therefore, SystemRescueCd is now built using archiso and its dependencies.

Here's what's new in SystemRescueCd 6.0

Apart from being based on Arch Linux, which is a major change for the SystemRescueCd project, and a good one we might add, the SystemRescueCd 6.0 release adds several enhancements, such as the move to full 64-bit kernel and userspace programs as 32-bit support is now longer available.

Moreover, SystemRescueCd 6.0 comes with new boot options borrowed from the Arch Linux operating system, an up to date graphical interface based on the Xfce 4.12 desktop environment with the latest X.Org Server 1.20.3, and adopts a recent long-term supported kernel, Linux 4.19.19.

Also new is a "setkmap=xx" boot option that will help users setup their keyboards before booting SystemRescueCd. Among the updated packages included in SystemRescueCd 6.0, we can mention Gparted 0.33.0, e2fsprogs 1.44.5, xfsprogs 4.19.0, btrfs-progs 4.19.1, and lvm 2.02.183. You can download SystemRescueCd 6.0 right now from our free software portal.