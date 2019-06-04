System76 Unveils Refreshed Gazelle Linux Laptop with Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs

System76, the premium Linux computer manufacturer, announced the availability of the refreshed Gazelle laptop line-up featuring the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 16-series graphics and updated internals.

Powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 8TB storage, the Gazelle laptop has been turned into a workhorse machine as System76 now targets media creation, as well as general consumption. Coming in 15-inch and 17-inch variants, the Gazelle laptop now ships with either the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards.

"The Gazelle’s trifecta of CPU, GPU, and Memory gives content creators, gamers, animators, and designers a machine that can keep up with their graphics-heavy workloads," said System76. "Nvidia graphics are back on the Gazelle after a long hiatus, and we couldn’t be more excited. Just like on the Oryx Pro, users can now switch between Intel and NVIDIA graphics using a toggle in Pop!_OS."

Technical specifications and availability

Technical specifications of the refreshed Gazelle laptop line-up include 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor at 2.6 GHz (up to 4.5 GHz) wit 12 MB cache, 6 cores, and 12 threads, up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 2666 MHz for the model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 2666 MHz for the model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

The new Gazelle laptops feature 15-inch or 17-inch Full HD matte displays, multitouch touchpad, a multi-color backlit US QWERTY chiclet keyboard, an 1.0MP HD webcam, and a removable 4-cell smart Lithium-Ion battery. It also features 2xM.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe for up to 4TB NVMe storage or up to 8TB total storage with an optional 2.5-inch, 7mm height drive.

Connectivity wise, the new Gazelle laptop line-up features Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, DisplayPort over USB 3.1 Type C, 4 USB ports, up to 3 video ports, 2-in-1 audio jack (headphone and microphone), an additional mic jack, an SD card slot, and a HDMI port with HDCP support.

Customers will be able to purchase the new Gazelle laptop line-up starting June 2019 with either System76's Pop!_OS 19.04 (64-bit) or Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (64-bit) operating systems, or with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit) operating system. The release date and price have not yet been announced, but you can be the first to find out when it's available by singing up in the official page.

Gazelle laptop - keyboard view

Gazelle laptop - left side ports

Gazelle laptop back view