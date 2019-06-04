> >
Softpedia Homepage   

System76 Unveils Refreshed Gazelle Linux Laptop with Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs

The laptop now features 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Jun 4, 2019 21:25 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Gazelle laptop front view
6 photos
   Gazelle laptop front view

System76, the premium Linux computer manufacturer, announced the availability of the refreshed Gazelle laptop line-up featuring the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 16-series graphics and updated internals.

Powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 8TB storage, the Gazelle laptop has been turned into a workhorse machine as System76 now targets media creation, as well as general consumption. Coming in 15-inch and 17-inch variants, the Gazelle laptop now ships with either the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards.

"The Gazelle’s trifecta of CPU, GPU, and Memory gives content creators, gamers, animators, and designers a machine that can keep up with their graphics-heavy workloads," said System76. "Nvidia graphics are back on the Gazelle after a long hiatus, and we couldn’t be more excited. Just like on the Oryx Pro, users can now switch between Intel and NVIDIA graphics using a toggle in Pop!_OS."

Technical specifications and availability

Technical specifications of the refreshed Gazelle laptop line-up include 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor at 2.6 GHz (up to 4.5 GHz) wit 12 MB cache, 6 cores, and 12 threads, up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 2666 MHz for the model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 2666 MHz for the model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

The new Gazelle laptops feature 15-inch or 17-inch Full HD matte displays, multitouch touchpad, a multi-color backlit US QWERTY chiclet keyboard, an 1.0MP HD webcam, and a removable 4-cell smart Lithium-Ion battery. It also features 2xM.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe for up to 4TB NVMe storage or up to 8TB total storage with an optional 2.5-inch, 7mm height drive.

Connectivity wise, the new Gazelle laptop line-up features Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, DisplayPort over USB 3.1 Type C, 4 USB ports, up to 3 video ports, 2-in-1 audio jack (headphone and microphone), an additional mic jack, an SD card slot, and a HDMI port with HDCP support.

Customers will be able to purchase the new Gazelle laptop line-up starting June 2019 with either System76's Pop!_OS 19.04 (64-bit) or Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (64-bit) operating systems, or with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit) operating system. The release date and price have not yet been announced, but you can be the first to find out when it's available by singing up in the official page.

Gazelle laptop - keyboard view
Gazelle laptop - keyboard view
Gazelle laptop - left side ports
Gazelle laptop - left side ports
Gazelle laptop back view
Gazelle laptop back view
Gazelle laptop on a desk
Gazelle laptop on a desk

Photo Gallery (6 Images)

Gazelle laptop front view
Gazelle laptop - keyboard viewGazelle laptop - left side ports
+3more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

LibreOffice 6.3 Enters Beta Testing, Drops Support for 32-Bit Linux Distros

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.3 Enters Beta Testing, Drops Support for 32-Bit Linux Distros
Linux Kernel 5.0 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.1

Linux kernel 5.0.21 is the last release in the series

Linux Kernel 5.0 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.1
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019

Users are encouraged to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019
GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release

Based on the Debian Sid repository as of 30th May, 2019

GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release
antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates

This release includes updated applications and bug fixes

antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates

Fresh Reviews

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)

The creators that brought you a racing game featuring Mario and the crew now did the same with Sonic the Hedgehog

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)
Rage 2 Review (PC)

It's not breaking any sales records, but it's OK

Rage 2 Review (PC)
Draugen Review (PC)

The same brilliant minds that brought you the Dreamfall Chapters and The Longest Journey have outdone themselves

Draugen Review (PC)
Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)

The creators that brought you a racing game featuring Mario and the crew now did the same with Sonic the Hedgehog

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)
Rage 2 Review (PC)

It's not breaking any sales records, but it's OK

Rage 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Apple Sued Over “Profit-Killing” Monopoly, Devs Seeking Third-Party App Stores

iOS developers file lawsuit against Apple

Apple Sued Over “Profit-Killing” Monopoly, Devs Seeking Third-Party App Stores
Microsoft Edge Browser for Mac Gets a Dark Theme

Edge browser for Apple devices receives an important update

Microsoft Edge Browser for Mac Gets a Dark Theme
How iOS 13 Improves iPhone Battery Charging

Optimized battery charging coming in software update

How iOS 13 Improves iPhone Battery Charging
Microsoft Releases Another Microsoft Edge Dev Update for Windows 10

New build now up for grabs on Windows 10 devices

Microsoft Releases Another Microsoft Edge Dev Update for Windows 10
Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes

Also brings various improvements and bug fixes

Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes
Google Releases Android Security Patch for June 2019 with 22 Security Fixes

Also includes various improvements for Pixel devices

Google Releases Android Security Patch for June 2019 with 22 Security Fixes
System76 Unveils Refreshed Gazelle Linux Laptop with Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs

The laptop now features 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs

System76 Unveils Refreshed Gazelle Linux Laptop with Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs
LibreOffice 6.3 Enters Beta Testing, Drops Support for 32-Bit Linux Distros

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.3 Enters Beta Testing, Drops Support for 32-Bit Linux Distros
Apple's iOS 12 Now Runs on 87% of All Devices Introduced in the Last Four Years

As measured by the App Store on May 30th, 2019

Apple's iOS 12 Now Runs on 87% of All Devices Introduced in the Last Four Years