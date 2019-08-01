System76 to Launch Its First 4K OLED Linux Laptop on August 8th

American computer manufacturer System76 informs Softedia News today that they plan on unveiling their first 4K OLED Linux laptop in early August 2019.

System76, the maker of powerful Linux computers, announced the upcoming availability of a brand new laptop called the Adder WS, which will be the company's first computer to feature a gorgeous and vibrant 4K OLED glossy display with true-to-life blacks.

Not only that the forthcoming Adder WS laptop will comes with a 4K OLED display, but it also packs powerful internals, like a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H or i9-9980HK CPUs, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and up to 64GB RAM and 8TB of storage.

The laptop will also feature three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port via USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, three video ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort 1.3 via USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, and mini DisplayPort 1.3, 2-in-1 audio jacks, and an SD card reader.

"Top-level performance allows editing, design, animation, and development programs to bring creations to life with ease, and crisp text in 4K in a high-contrast terminal and text editor keeps long coding sessions easy on the eyes," says System76.

The laptop will also feature effective cooling techniques to allow the powerful graphics card to reach its full performance potential, thus making it more suitable for content creators and coders. But the Adder WS can also be used by researchers, who can take full advantage of the CUDA Cores.

Available for order on August 8th

Thanks to its high-performant components, the Adder WS laptop has been classified by System as a workstation laptop. The Linux computer will be coming with either the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or System's in-house built Pop!_OS 19.04 operating systems.

Customers will be able to purchase System76's the Adder WS laptop, starting August 8th, 2019. Next week, on Monday, August 5th, the company will make an official announcement to unveil all the powerful features of its first 4K OLED computer. Meanwhile, you can check out the image gallery below to see it in action!

Adder WS laptop

Adder WS laptop keyboard

Adder WS laptop left ports

