System76's Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Getting RTX Graphics and Larger Displays

After refreshing the "Darter Pro" and "Serval WS" Linux laptops with newer graphics and upgraded components, American computer manufacturer System76 plans to launch a new version of its Oryx Pro laptop.

Dubbed as the flagship Linux computer model for running machine learning algorithms, the Oryx Pro laptop is getting a refresh with the new Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs, larger screens, memory and storage, better speakers, as well as support for switching between the dedicated Nvidia GPU and the integrated Intel GPU to optimize battery life and performance.

"This feature allows the user to move from processing high-demand actions to routine tasks, without wasting a minute of time or battery," said System76. "The laptop is designed for the user that demands massive computing power (i.e. Machine Learning and AI programming) in a portable, lightweight chassis."

Technical specs of the new Oryx Pro laptop

Under the hood, System76's refreshed Oryx Pro laptop will be powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor running at 2.2 GHz up to 4.1 GHz with 9 MB cache, 6 cores, and 12 threads, up to 32 GB dual-channel 3000 MHz DDR4 RAM, and either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, or 2080 graphics cards.

Customer will be able to choose between 16.1-inch and 17.3-inch models, which feature Full HD​ (1920x1080) displays with 144 Hz refresh rate and matte finish, up to 8TB storage via two M.2 (SATA or PCIe NVMe) or one 2.5" 7mm drives, multitouch touchpad, and multi-color backlit chicklet keyboard.

The Oryx Pro laptop also features Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC, and Bluetooth support, as well as lots of useful ports including one USB 3.1 Type C port, two USB 3.0 port, one Mini DisplayPort v1.3 port, one HDMI port with HDCP, and one USB 3.1 Type C port with Mini DisplayPort v1.3.

SD card reader, 2-in-1 audio jack for microphone and S/PDIF optical output, 2-in-1 audio jack for headphone and microphone, 1.0MP HD video camera, stereo speakers, and Kensington lock are also available by default on the Oryx Pro laptop, which comes with an embedded 4 cell 62Wh polymer battery pack.

Like all of System76's computers, the refreshed Oryx Pro laptop will ship with the Intel Management Engine (ME) feature disabled by default for security reasons. The Oryx Pro laptop will be available for sale starting Thursday, February 28th, with the Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, Pop!_OS 18.10, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating systems.

