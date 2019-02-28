System76 Launches Refreshed Oryx Pro Linux Laptop with RTX GPUs, Bigger Displays

American computer manufacturer System76 has launched today a refreshed version of its Oryx Pro flagship Linux-powered laptop with latest technologies from Intel and Nvidia, as well as bigger displays.

As we reported earlier this week, the Oryx Pro laptop has been refreshed with newer graphics and upgraded components. Following on the footsteps of the recently refreshed "Darter Pro" and "Serval WS" Linux laptops from System76, the Oryx Pro now features Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs, 8th Gen Intel CPUs, larger screens, better speakers, as well as more memory and storage.

Best of all, the new Oryx Pro models come with Nvidia Optimus support to make it easier for users to switch between the dedicated Nvidia graphics card and the integrated Intel GPU, thus also optimizing the performance of the laptop and the battery life, and are still available in a super thin aluminum alloy design.

"This feature allows the user to move from processing high-demand actions to routine tasks, without wasting a minute of time or battery," said System76. "The laptop is designed for the user that demands massive computing power (i.e. Machine Learning and AI programming) in a portable, lightweight chassis."

Under the hood of the new Oryx Pro laptop

Under the hood, the new Oryx Pro models ship with 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processors running at frequencies from 2.2 GHz up to 4.1 GHz with 6 cores, 12 threads, and 9MB cache, either Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards, and 16.1-inch and 17.3-inch FHD 144 Hz matte displays.

The memory has also been beefed up to up to 32 GB dual-channel 3000 MHz DDR4, as well as the storage so you can get the Oryx Pro laptop with up to 8TB storage via two M.2 (SATA or PCIe NVMe) or one 2.5" 7mm drives. The laptop also features multi-color backlit chicklet keyboard, multitouch touchpad, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth, and a multitude of useful ports, including USB 3.1 Type C.

As expected, customers will be able to buy a refreshed Oryx Pro laptop with either Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, Pop!_OS 18.10, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating systems pre-installed. For security reasons, all of System76's computers come with the Intel ME (Management Engine) feature disabled by default. You can configure and purchase a new Oryx Pro laptop right now from System76's online store at the starting price of $1,699.00 USD.

New Oryx Pro laptop

