> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Announced As a Modular Operating System for Businesses

It’s designed to simply multimodal IT infrastructures

Jun 29, 2018 19:13 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

SUSE announced the release of the long-anticipated SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system for businesses and organizations of all sizes, bringing new features, updated components, and state-of-the-art GNU/Linux technologies.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 brings updated application delivery solutions and a software-defined infrastructure that enable enterprises to better adapt and transform their IT departments for their business needs. To achieve this goal and meet the needs of multimodal IT, the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 release comes accompanied by the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing 15 and SUSE Manager 3.2 components.

“As organizations around the world transform their enterprise systems to embrace modern and agile technologies, multiple infrastructures for different workloads and applications are needed,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE CTO. “This often means integrating cloud-based platforms into enterprise systems, merging containerized development with traditional development, or combining legacy applications with microservices.”

A modern and modular operating system for the enterprise world

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 promises to be a modern and modular computer operating system designed specifically for the enterprise world, simplifying multimodal IT and making traditional IT more efficient. These would allow organizations to more easily transition and deploy business-critical workloads across public and private cloud infrastructures, as well as on-premise environments. It also ensures application mobility across multimodal IT infrastructures.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 also accelerates the enterprise migration for customers using the free and open-source OpenSuSE Leap operating system by introducing a migration tool that makes their transition from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise more efficient and faster. Moreover, it improves DevOps efficiency and makes managing huge and complex container, cloud, and IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure deployments a breeze.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 will be available in mid-July 2018 for enterprise customers with an active or new SLE subscription. Available today is the SUSE Manager 3.2 software for managing your IT infrastructure running SUSE Linux Enterprise, along with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 on the AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) cloud hosting solutions. Available for free is the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Krita 4.1 Open-Source Digital Painting App Lets Users Save and Load Sessions

It also lets you create multi-monitor workspace layouts

Krita 4.1 Open-Source Digital Painting App Lets Users Save and Load Sessions
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available now as Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce editions

Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
MintBox Mini 2 Computers Are Ready to Ship Worldwide with Linux Mint 19 “Tara”

Will be soon available for purchase from Amazon and fir IoT

MintBox Mini 2 Computers Are Ready to Ship Worldwide with Linux Mint 19 “Tara”
KDE Plasma 5.12.6 LTS Point Release Brings Better Support for Snap, Flatpak Apps

KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop is supported until

KDE Plasma 5.12.6 LTS Point Release Brings Better Support for Snap, Flatpak Apps

Fresh Reviews

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

An action RPG that leaves you wanting more

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review
Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

Latest News

Linux Kernel 4.16 Reaches End of Life, Users Are Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.17

Linux 4.18.16 is the last maintenance update in the series

Linux Kernel 4.16 Reaches End of Life, Users Are Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.17
Opera 54 Web Browser Launches with News on the Speed Dial, Improvements

It’s now available for Linux, Mac, and Windows

Opera 54 Web Browser Launches with News on the Speed Dial, Improvements
Fingbox Network Security Appliance Adopts Canonical’s Ubuntu Core Linux & Snaps

To provide seamless updates to more than 30k customers

Fingbox Network Security Appliance Adopts Canonical’s Ubuntu Core Linux & Snaps
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Announced As a Modular Operating System for Businesses

It’s designed to simply multimodal IT infrastructures

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Announced As a Modular Operating System for Businesses
Firefox 61 for Android Fixes Recurring Crash on Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android 8

It also improves the security and performance

Firefox 61 for Android Fixes Recurring Crash on Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android 8
Krita 4.1 Open-Source Digital Painting App Lets Users Save and Load Sessions

It also lets you create multi-monitor workspace layouts

Krita 4.1 Open-Source Digital Painting App Lets Users Save and Load Sessions
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Note 8 Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense

They’ve been added to the Approved Products List (APL)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Note 8 Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available now as Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce editions

Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to Disable the Windows 10 Action Center

Get rid of this modern feature for a desktop a la Windows 7

How to Disable the Windows 10 Action Center
Microsoft to Kill Off Windows Snipping Tool in Future Update

Users asked to switch to Screen Sketch instead

Microsoft to Kill Off Windows Snipping Tool in Future Update