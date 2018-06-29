SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Announced As a Modular Operating System for Businesses

SUSE announced the release of the long-anticipated SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system for businesses and organizations of all sizes, bringing new features, updated components, and state-of-the-art GNU/Linux technologies.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 brings updated application delivery solutions and a software-defined infrastructure that enable enterprises to better adapt and transform their IT departments for their business needs. To achieve this goal and meet the needs of multimodal IT, the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 release comes accompanied by the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing 15 and SUSE Manager 3.2 components.

“As organizations around the world transform their enterprise systems to embrace modern and agile technologies, multiple infrastructures for different workloads and applications are needed,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE CTO. “This often means integrating cloud-based platforms into enterprise systems, merging containerized development with traditional development, or combining legacy applications with microservices.”

A modern and modular operating system for the enterprise world

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 promises to be a modern and modular computer operating system designed specifically for the enterprise world, simplifying multimodal IT and making traditional IT more efficient. These would allow organizations to more easily transition and deploy business-critical workloads across public and private cloud infrastructures, as well as on-premise environments. It also ensures application mobility across multimodal IT infrastructures.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 also accelerates the enterprise migration for customers using the free and open-source OpenSuSE Leap operating system by introducing a migration tool that makes their transition from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise more efficient and faster. Moreover, it improves DevOps efficiency and makes managing huge and complex container, cloud, and IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure deployments a breeze.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 will be available in mid-July 2018 for enterprise customers with an active or new SLE subscription. Available today is the SUSE Manager 3.2 software for managing your IT infrastructure running SUSE Linux Enterprise, along with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 on the AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) cloud hosting solutions. Available for free is the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system.