SparkyLinux Gets New Development Cycle Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye"

The Debian-based SparkyLinux operating system has entered a new development cycle based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system series.

Work on the SparkyLinux "Po Tolo" series has started as a semi-rolling release version where users install the operating system once and receive updates forever. The first snapshot, SparkyLinux 2019.08, is now available to download based on the software repositories of Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye."

SparkyLinux 2019.08 "Po Tolo" is contains an updated system from the Debian Testing repositories as of August 1st, 2019, and comes with the GCC 9 system-wide compiler, though GCC 8 is still used by default. This release is powered by Linux kernel 4.19.37, though Linux kernel 5.2.5 is available on the SparkyLinux unstable repos.

New look and feel

The most interesting part of the SparkyLinux 2019.08 "Po Tolo" release is that is comes with a new look and feel based on the brand-new Sparky6 theme, new Tela icon set, refreshed desktop wallpapers, as well as the SDDM login manager instead of LightDM for the LXQt edition. You can see the new look of the distro in the screenshot gallery below.

SparkyLinux 2019.08 "Po Tolo" is available to download as MinimalGUI, MinimalCLI, Xfce, and LXQt editions, and supports only 64-bit computers. SparkyLinux Rolling for 32-bit systems is still fully supported, but there are no ISO images, so users are urged to keep their installations up to date.

The upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system series is currently developed under the Debian Unstable repositories, so the SparkyLinux 2019.08 "Po Tolo" development snapshot should be considered a pre-release version, therefore not suitable for production use.