SparkyLinux 5.4 GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue Special Editions Are Out Now

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system

Jun 19, 2018 
The rollout of the Debian-based SparkyLinux 5.4 "Nibiru" operating system continues today with three more special editions including GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue.

Released last week on June 11, 2018, the SparkyLinux 5.4 "Nibiru" rolling release operating system was available only as LXQt, MinimalGUI, and MinimalCLI editions. Today, the project launches three more editions, namely GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue.

"New live/install ISO images of special editions of SparkyLinux 5.4 "Nibiru": GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue are out. Sparky 5 follows the rolling release model and is based on Debian testing branch "Buster"," reads today's announcement.

Just like the previous editions, these three new special editions of SparkyLinux 5.4 "Nibiru" are also based on the Debian Testing branch, which, in time, will become the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, expected to arrive in mid-2019.

Here's what's new in SparkyLinux 5.4 GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue

Targeted at gamers, SparkyLinux 5.4 GameOver Edition features a wide selection of pre-installed games, along with useful tools and scripts, while SparkyLinux 5.4 Multimedia Edition brings a great collection of tools aimed at video, audio, and graphics creation.

On the other hand, SparkyLinux 5.4 Rescue Edition is the best tool a system administrator can have as it contains numerous tools for managing operating systems and disk drives by scanning and fixing broken files or partitions.

All three editions include all the latest security and software updates from the Debian Testing repositories as of June 17, 2018, are powered by the Linux 4.16.12 kernel, while Linux 4.17.2 and 4.18 RC1 are in the unstable repos, and use the Calamares 3.1.12 graphical installer.

The rest of the changes are identical to the SparkyLinux 5.4 LXQt, MinimalGUI, and MinimalCLI editions. You can download SparkyLinux 5.4 GameOver, SparkyLinux 5.4 Multimedia, and SparkyLinux 5.4 Rescue editions right now from our web portal.

