> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Slax Linux 9.7 Improves Compatibility with New USB Devices, Is Now Even Smaller

Also improves the "slax activate" command and updates apps

Jan 30, 2019 15:25 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Slax 9.7.0 released
   Slax 9.7.0 released

Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of Slax 9.7.0, a maintenance update that makes Slax even smaller than it already is and improves support for new USB devices.

Probably the biggest change of the Slax 9.7 release is that the tiny GNU/Linux distribution is now even smaller as the developer managed to compress the SquashFS filesystem using 1MB blocks instead of the older 512K block size, which is still supported for compatibility with old modules. Due to this small change, the ISO image is now with 10MB smaller than previous releases.

Another interesting change implemented in Slax 9.7 is an updated "slax activate" command that's now capable of copying modules to your computer's RAM only if required, which means that Slax will no longer copy all activated modules, including those downloaded from Internet and stored in user's Home directory, to RAM or to the USB flash drive when powers up.

"Slax is a modular operating system, and it supports on-the-fly activation of modules," explains developer Tomas Matejicek. "Previous Slax version copied all activated modules to RAM or to the USB device it was started from, even if it was not really necessary. Starting with this Slax release, the copying is done only if it is needed."

Better support for newer USB devices

Lastly, the Slax 9.7.0 release introduces the usb-modeswitch tool to improve compatibility with newer USB drives that contain proprietary Windows drivers needed to make the flash drive act like a storage device. Therefore, when writing the Slax ISO image to such USB drives, you won't see the standard "usb-storage" when mounting the stick and the default file manager will fire up with the Slax live drive.

Also added in Slax 9.7 is the pm-utils package, which can be used to run user-supplied scripts on resume and suspend, and the default hostname is now set to "slax" in the /etc/hosts file. You can download Slax 9.7.0 right now if you want to try this tiny and modular Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution. This release is synced with the upstream Debian Stable software repositories.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Alpine Linux 3.9 Released with ARMv7 Support, Switches from LibreSSL to OpenSSL

The GNU/Linux distribution is now powered by Linux 4.19 LTS

Alpine Linux 3.9 Released with ARMv7 Support, Switches from LibreSSL to OpenSSL
Canonical Releases Snapcraft 3.1 Snap Creator Tool with Various Improvements

Now available for download from Ubuntu's repositories

Canonical Releases Snapcraft 3.1 Snap Creator Tool with Various Improvements
System76 Refreshes Their "Darter Pro" Linux Laptop to Offer Better Battery Life

The laptop's battery should now last for about 7 hours

System76 Refreshes Their "Darter Pro" Linux Laptop to Offer Better Battery Life
Tails 3.12 Anonymous OS Is Out with Linux 4.19, Tor Browser 8.0.5, and USB Image

Tails should now start a bit faster on most computers

Tails 3.12 Anonymous OS Is Out with Linux 4.19, Tor Browser 8.0.5, and USB Image
LibreOffice 6.2 Slated for Release on February 7, Will Introduce a New Tabbed UI

The LibreOffice 6.1.5 point release will also be available

LibreOffice 6.2 Slated for Release on February 7, Will Introduce a New Tabbed UI

Fresh Reviews

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review

Latest News

Microsoft Surrendering to Google Chrome Is No Surprise Given These Figures

Google Chrome running on more than 67% of PCs

Microsoft Surrendering to Google Chrome Is No Surprise Given These Figures
Google Chrome Declares War on “Lookalike URLs”

New warning will soon make its way to Google Chrome

Google Chrome Declares War on “Lookalike URLs”
Leaked Prices Show Samsung Galaxy S10+ Will Cost More than iPhone XS Max

New Galaxy S10 pricing details make the headlines

Leaked Prices Show Samsung Galaxy S10+ Will Cost More than iPhone XS Max
iPhone Users Now Complaining They Accidentally Turn on the Flashlight

And there’s not a single workaround to deal with it

iPhone Users Now Complaining They Accidentally Turn on the Flashlight
Mozilla Pulls Firefox 65 Update for Windows Due to Antivirus Issue

Automatic update no longer available on Windows

Mozilla Pulls Firefox 65 Update for Windows Due to Antivirus Issue
Official Samsung Galaxy S10 Press Photos Leaked

The device will be announced on February 20

Official Samsung Galaxy S10 Press Photos Leaked
How to Sue Apple for the FaceTime Bug

Law firm plans to start a class action lawsuit against Apple

How to Sue Apple for the FaceTime Bug
Apple Could Drop Support for All iPhones Through iPhone 6s with iOS 13

Only iPhone 7 and newer may get an iOS update

Apple Could Drop Support for All iPhones Through iPhone 6s with iOS 13
Killing Off Windows 7 Will Be No Picnic, New Data Shows

Windows 7’s market share actually increases in January

Killing Off Windows 7 Will Be No Picnic, New Data Shows