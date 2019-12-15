> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Several Linux Browsers Blocked from Accessing Google Services

Chrome and Firefox still working just fine, it seems

Dec 15, 2019 06:18 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Error displays when trying to log in with Falkon
2 photos
   Error displays when trying to log in with Falkon

Google blocking Microsoft Edge from accessing its services is something that happened on several occasions in the last few years, but now it turns out that the search giant has turned the attention to a series of less high-profile Linux browsers as well.

Users are reporting on reddit that a number of Linux browsers can no longer be used to log in to Google services, such as Gmail and Google Docs, with the error page indicating that the apps may no longer be supported.

The blocked browsers include Konqueror, Falkon, and Qutebrowser, according to the linked discussion thread.

“Couldn't sign you in. This browser or app may not be secure. Try using a different browser. If you're already using a supported browser, you can refresh your screen and try again to sign in,” the error message reads.

No word on the reason

The Learn more link points users to this page where Google also details the reasons that could cause a browser to fail to load Google services. The most common is that the browser isn’t supported, and Google recommends using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Edge.

For the time being, the block doesn’t seem to target all users, as some of those who joined the conversation on the aforementioned page claim everything is working fine on their devices.

In other words, only some users are blocked from connecting to Google services using these browsers, which makes many believe that the Mountain View-based company is either experimenting with a series of changes for its services or the restriction is the result of various security configurations per each account.

Google hasn’t released any comment on this new block so far, so the actual reason for it is yet to be discovered. Until now, however, the ban doesn’t affect any high-profile browser on Linux.

Supported browsers according to Google

Via BP

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

Error displays when trying to log in with Falkon
Supported browsers according to Google
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Unveils Mendel Linux 4.0 for Its Coral SBC, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10

Powered by Linux kernel 4.14 LTS and updated components

Google Unveils Mendel Linux 4.0 for Its Coral SBC, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes - Updated

Affects Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes - Updated
Ubuntu-Based Linux For All Distro Gets New Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4

LFA (Linux For All) Build 191111 now available to download

Ubuntu-Based Linux For All Distro Gets New Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Officially Released, Here's What's New

Brings enhanced security and new developer tools

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Officially Released, Here's What's New
Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Ships with Linux kernel 5.0 and updated components

Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Apple Outs First Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 & tvOS 13.3.1

Now available to download for registered developers

Apple Outs First Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 & tvOS 13.3.1
Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering

Takes advantage of tamper detection and Intel ME disablement

Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Available as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE falvors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th

The video game will be ported by Feral Interactive

Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th
How to Launch the New Windows 10 Screenshot App from the Desktop

Create quick shortcut for Screen snip for faster launching

How to Launch the New Windows 10 Screenshot App from the Desktop
How to Block Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows Update

Microsoft offering a dedicated toolkit for new Edge

How to Block Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows Update
Microsoft Releases Major Skype Update

New version of Skype is now available for download

Microsoft Releases Major Skype Update
Critical WhatsApp Security Bug Crashes the App Using a Group Message

Users must update WhatsApp as soon as possible

Critical WhatsApp Security Bug Crashes the App Using a Group Message
Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings DLC Adds a New Story, New Enemies

The new DLC story is available now on all platforms

Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings DLC Adds a New Story, New Enemies