> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Can Now Be Installed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

NetBoot support has been added for all architectures

Jun 27, 2018 19:45 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

A new stable version of Natanael Copa’s security-oriented Alpine Linux operating system has been released with support for Raspberry Pi single-board computers and various updated components.

Alpine Linux 3.8 is out as the most advanced version of the GNU/Linux distribution, bringing, for the first time, an ARM64 (AArch64) image designed for deploying the operating system on Raspberry Pi devices. Best of all, users can now install Alpine Linux on the recently released Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ SBC, which features a Quad-core 1.4GHz 64-bit CPU, faster Ethernet, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Also new in Alpine Linux 3.8 is support for IBM System z (s390x) architectures in the ISO image, which can also be used for KVM (Kernel-based virtual machine) installations, thanks to IBM who provided the developer with the required hardware. Furthermore, this release adds support for the Crystal language, as well as support for NetBoot installs on all architectures.

Updated components

As expected with any new Alpine Linux stable release, version 3.8 ships with numerous updated components, among which we can mention Node.js 8.11 LTS, Ruby 2.5, JRuby 9.2, PHP 7.2, OCaml 4.06, Rust 1.26, Go 1.10, R 3.5, as well as GHC (Glasgow Haskell Compiler) 8.4. Alpine Linux 3.8 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.14 kernel. Details about the contributions are available in the release notes.

For those unfamiliar with Alpine Linux, it’s a lightweight and text-based operating system oriented towards security applications. It’s built on the musl and libc libraries, and uses the BusyBox utility by default for general system administration. Existing users can update their installations using the distro’s built-in update system, but for new installs you should download the Alpine Linux 3.8 release right now through our web portal.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs

AV Linux 2018.6.25 is now available for download

AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs
KaOS Linux Gets the KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Treatment, Latest Updates

KaOS 2018.06 released with updated components

KaOS Linux Gets the KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Treatment, Latest Updates
Ubuntu Is Used All over the World, Reveal Initial Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop Metrics

Canonical choose to collect user data to improve Ubuntu

Ubuntu Is Used All over the World, Reveal Initial Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop Metrics
Fedora Atomic Host to Become Fedora CoreOS After Red Hat's Acquisition of CoreOS

Last Fedora Atomic Host release will be as part of Fedora 29

Fedora Atomic Host to Become Fedora CoreOS After Red Hat's Acquisition of CoreOS

Fresh Reviews

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

An action RPG that leaves you wanting more

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review
Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

Latest News

Microsoft Pulls Tabs from Windows 10 Redstone 5

Sets will return in a future preview build, Microsoft says

Microsoft Pulls Tabs from Windows 10 Redstone 5
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 (Fall 2018) Build 17704

Major release this time, lots of features included

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 (Fall 2018) Build 17704
Apple & Samsung Finally Settle Seven-Year Long iPhone Patent Infringement Battle

Details about the settlement weren’t disclosed

Apple & Samsung Finally Settle Seven-Year Long iPhone Patent Infringement Battle
Mozilla Firefox 62 Web Browser Enters Development with New Privacy Features

The final release is expected on September 5, 2018

Mozilla Firefox 62 Web Browser Enters Development with New Privacy Features
Samsung to Unveil the Galaxy Note 9 Android Phablet on August 9 in New York City

Samsung sent media invites to an Unpacked event

Samsung to Unveil the Galaxy Note 9 Android Phablet on August 9 in New York City
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Can Now Be Installed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

NetBoot support has been added for all architectures

Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Can Now Be Installed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs

AV Linux 2018.6.25 is now available for download

AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs
NVIDIA 398.36 GeForce Game Ready Driver Is Up for Grabs - Download Now

The release improves gaming experience in The Crew 2

NVIDIA 398.36 GeForce Game Ready Driver Is Up for Grabs - Download Now
How to Scan Your Windows 10 PC for Malware from the Command Line

Use Windows Defender to remove malware without the UI

How to Scan Your Windows 10 PC for Malware from the Command Line
This Ad in Windows 10 Shows Me Microsoft Is Learning from Its Own Mistakes

Ads have now started showing up in Settings app

This Ad in Windows 10 Shows Me Microsoft Is Learning from Its Own Mistakes