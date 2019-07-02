> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Whonix 15 release is now available to download

Jul 2, 2019 13:55 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Whonix 15 released
   Whonix 15 released

Patrick Schleizer announced today the release and general availability of the Whonix Linux 15 operating system, a major release of this security- and privacy-focused Debian-based distribution.

After being in development for the past year, Whonix 15 is now available and it's based on the soon-to-be-released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, due for release on July 6th, 2019. It comes with lots of new features and enhancement, including kernel hardening, systemd unit sandboxing, and Xfce as default desktop environment.

"After approximately one year of development, the Whonix Project is proud to announce the release of Whonix 15," said developer Patrick Schleizer. "Whonix 15 is based on the Debian buster (Debian 10) distribution. This means users have access to many new software packages in concert with existing packages, such as a modern branch of GNuPG, and more."

Other noteworthy features of Whonix 15 include Raspberry Pi/ARM64 support, blacklisting of uncommon network protocols by default, unified ova downloads, a command-line only (CLI) version for advanced users, simplified installation of VM kernels, serial console support, UsrMerge compatibility, as well as mitigations for the latest security vulnerabilities.

Whonix Linux, the safer, more security way to surf the Web

Whonix 15 introduces several new tools like kloak, a keystroke anonymization utility, and Bisq, a P2P exchange network tool. The Firejail, KeePassXC, OnionShare, qTox, and zuluCrypt tools are all installed by default now. Moreover, Whonix 15 adds new usability wrappers like apt-get-noninteractive, apt-get-update-plus, curlget, pwchange, scurlget, and upgrade-nonroot.

Powered by the TOR anonymous network, Whonix Linux promises a desktop-oriented computer operating system running inside a virtual machine and designed to provide users with the highest levels of security and privacy when surfing the Internet. You download Whonix 15 right now through our free software portal if you want to give it a try.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch

Debian Project puts out call for help from community

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch
KaOS Linux Gets July Release with KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.1

KaOS 2019.07 is now available for download

KaOS Linux Gets July Release with KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.1
Mageia 7 Linux OS Released with Linux 5.1 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15 and GNOME 3.32

Also comes with various new features and improvements

Mageia 7 Linux OS Released with Linux 5.1 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15 and GNOME 3.32
Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA

The second generation of the Librem Key launches on July 4th

Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It will no longer receive software and security updates

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13 & watchOS 6

Registered developers can now install the new beta versions

Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13 & watchOS 6
MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever

Available in two variants with Linux Mint pre-installed

MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever
Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations

Linux Mint 19 is the last release to support 32-bit systems

Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions

Artists and designers are invited to submit their artwork

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions
Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Whonix 15 release is now available to download

Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch

Debian Project puts out call for help from community

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
WinDynamicDesktop for Windows 10 Review

Bring the macOS Dynamic Desktop to Windows 10

WinDynamicDesktop for Windows 10 Review