Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Patrick Schleizer announced today the release and general availability of the Whonix Linux 15 operating system, a major release of this security- and privacy-focused Debian-based distribution.

After being in development for the past year, Whonix 15 is now available and it's based on the soon-to-be-released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, due for release on July 6th, 2019. It comes with lots of new features and enhancement, including kernel hardening, systemd unit sandboxing, and Xfce as default desktop environment.

"After approximately one year of development, the Whonix Project is proud to announce the release of Whonix 15," said developer Patrick Schleizer. "Whonix 15 is based on the Debian buster (Debian 10) distribution. This means users have access to many new software packages in concert with existing packages, such as a modern branch of GNuPG, and more."

Other noteworthy features of Whonix 15 include Raspberry Pi/ARM64 support, blacklisting of uncommon network protocols by default, unified ova downloads, a command-line only (CLI) version for advanced users, simplified installation of VM kernels, serial console support, UsrMerge compatibility, as well as mitigations for the latest security vulnerabilities.

Whonix Linux, the safer, more security way to surf the Web

Whonix 15 introduces several new tools like kloak, a keystroke anonymization utility, and Bisq, a P2P exchange network tool. The Firejail, KeePassXC, OnionShare, qTox, and zuluCrypt tools are all installed by default now. Moreover, Whonix 15 adds new usability wrappers like apt-get-noninteractive, apt-get-update-plus, curlget, pwchange, scurlget, and upgrade-nonroot.

Powered by the TOR anonymous network, Whonix Linux promises a desktop-oriented computer operating system running inside a virtual machine and designed to provide users with the highest levels of security and privacy when surfing the Internet. You download Whonix 15 right now through our free software portal if you want to give it a try.