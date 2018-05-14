> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Scientific Linux 7.5 Officially Released Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

A clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for scientific purposes

May 14, 2018 17:45 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The developers of Scientific Linux, a free and open-source clone of Red Hat's RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) operating system, released a new update to the latest Scientific Linux 7 series.

Now that Red Hat released the final Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 update to its Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series, the open-source and free clones have started popping up, beginning with CentOS Linux 7.5 (1804) and now continuing with Scientific Linux 7.5.

However, like in the case of CentOS Linux 7.5, don't expect to see any major changes or new features included in the Scientific Linux 7.5 release, which appears to be only a small update to the Scientific Linux 7 operating system series adding a few updated components and minor improvements.

Here's what's new in Scientific Linux 7.5

According to a brief announcement posted by Scientific Linux developer Pat Riehecky, the major changes included in the Scientific Linux 7.5 release are an updated sl-release component to use the 7.5 software repositories, the kmod component was updated with the 7.5 security kernel, and OpenAFS was bumped to version 1.6.22.3.

Other than that, Scientific Linux 7.5 improves the Anaconda installer to no longer crash when it offers the user to open a Bugzilla link with the upstream vendor, and the 32-bit (i686) version of the NetworkManager package is no longer packaged for the Scientific Linux 7 operating system series starting with this release.

This means that if you have the NetworkManager.i686 package installed on your Scientific Linux 7 computer, you'll have to first remove it with the "yum remove NetworkManager.i686" command before upgrading to Scientific Linux 7.5. There's also a known issue with ZFS On Linux (check this article for details).

Also, it would appear that all apps that depend on the exiv2-libs library may need to be rebuilt. Scientific Linux 7.5 is distributed as a complete install media suitable for offline installations, an ISO image suitable for use on Dual Layer DVD media, and an install media suitable network installs, which you can download right now.

Related Stories

Librem 5 Privacy-Focused Linux Phone Will Feature a GNOME Mobile UI Shell

The phone will have 5.5″ or 5.7″ screen with an 18:9 ratio

Librem 5 Privacy-Focused Linux Phone Will Feature a GNOME Mobile UI Shell
GNOME 3.28.2 Released with Memory Leak Fixes for GNOME Shell, Update Now

It's the last scheduled point release for GNOME 3.28

GNOME 3.28.2 Released with Memory Leak Fixes for GNOME Shell, Update Now
Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Slated for Release on October 18, 2018

Alpha & Beta 1 milestones to be replaced with Testing Weeks

Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Slated for Release on October 18, 2018
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Offer New Lock and Login Screen Experiences

They will look a lot more colorful and lively

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Offer New Lock and Login Screen Experiences

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)
Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise

It's not a bad keyboard, but it's not really good either

Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise
Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

Latest News

Scientific Linux 7.5 Officially Released Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

A clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for scientific purposes

Scientific Linux 7.5 Officially Released Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5
Apple Releases Fifth iOS 11.4, macOS 10.13.5, tvOS 11.4, and watchOS 4.3.1 Betas

The new beta builds are now available for developers

Apple Releases Fifth iOS 11.4, macOS 10.13.5, tvOS 11.4, and watchOS 4.3.1 Betas
Lenovo Z5 Could Be the iPhone X Clone You've Always Wanted, But without a Notch

The device features 18 patented technologies

Lenovo Z5 Could Be the iPhone X Clone You've Always Wanted, But without a Notch
Valve Adds Bluetooth LE Support to Steam Controller in Latest Steam Client Beta

It's required by the upcoming Steam Link app for Android/iOS

Valve Adds Bluetooth LE Support to Steam Controller in Latest Steam Client Beta
How to Fix Settings App Crashing in Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Solving this problem is much easier than you think

How to Fix Settings App Crashing in Windows 10 April 2018 Update
Major PGP/GPG and S/MIME Email Encryption Vulnerability Discovered

Attackers could reveal the plaintext of encrypted emails

Major PGP/GPG and S/MIME Email Encryption Vulnerability Discovered
Windows 10 Mail App Finally Gets Rich Text Signature Support

Feature rolling out to Windows 10 users in waves

Windows 10 Mail App Finally Gets Rich Text Signature Support
Microsoft Pulls One Surface Pro Configuration from Store

Company tweaks Surface Pro lineup with new model

Microsoft Pulls One Surface Pro Configuration from Store
New iPhone Explosion Caught on Video

iPhone 6s bursts into fire in service center

New iPhone Explosion Caught on Video
How to Install Windows 10 on Lumia 950 XL

Dev provides steps to deploy full Windows 10 on a phone

How to Install Windows 10 on Lumia 950 XL