Scientific Linux 7.5 Officially Released Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

The developers of Scientific Linux, a free and open-source clone of Red Hat's RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) operating system, released a new update to the latest Scientific Linux 7 series.

Now that Red Hat released the final Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 update to its Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series, the open-source and free clones have started popping up, beginning with CentOS Linux 7.5 (1804) and now continuing with Scientific Linux 7.5.

However, like in the case of CentOS Linux 7.5, don't expect to see any major changes or new features included in the Scientific Linux 7.5 release, which appears to be only a small update to the Scientific Linux 7 operating system series adding a few updated components and minor improvements.

Here's what's new in Scientific Linux 7.5

According to a brief announcement posted by Scientific Linux developer Pat Riehecky, the major changes included in the Scientific Linux 7.5 release are an updated sl-release component to use the 7.5 software repositories, the kmod component was updated with the 7.5 security kernel, and OpenAFS was bumped to version 1.6.22.3.

Other than that, Scientific Linux 7.5 improves the Anaconda installer to no longer crash when it offers the user to open a Bugzilla link with the upstream vendor, and the 32-bit (i686) version of the NetworkManager package is no longer packaged for the Scientific Linux 7 operating system series starting with this release.

This means that if you have the NetworkManager.i686 package installed on your Scientific Linux 7 computer, you'll have to first remove it with the "yum remove NetworkManager.i686" command before upgrading to Scientific Linux 7.5. There's also a known issue with ZFS On Linux (check this article for details).

Also, it would appear that all apps that depend on the exiv2-libs library may need to be rebuilt. Scientific Linux 7.5 is distributed as a complete install media suitable for offline installations, an ISO image suitable for use on Dual Layer DVD media, and an install media suitable network installs, which you can download right now.