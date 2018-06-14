Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera

Samsung has unveiled on Thursday the second generation of its Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 convertible laptop powered by Google's Chrome OS Linux-based operating system.

Designed to help you be more productive on the go while remaining a thin, lightweight and stylish 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is here with a secondary, rear-facing 13MP f1.9 camera with autofocus, mounted on the keyboard deck. It comes with a new, more efficient CPU to prolong the battery life of the devices, as well as a built-in pen, which can be used for all sort of things from signing a document to writing a note or drawing a sketch and edit documents.

"Today’s consumers want to be able to maximize their communication while also expressing their creativity wherever they are, and the new Samsung Chromebook Plus fulfills that need," said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. "For those who choose Chrome OS, we wanted to give them a lot of reasons to choose the new Samsung Chromebook Plus, as it is designed especially for people who never stop moving, to match their pace and magnify their creativity."

Technical specifications of Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Powered by the latest Chrome OS operating system from Google with support for Linux apps, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 sports an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor with Intel HD Graphics 615 on-board graphics, 4 GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 12.2-inch Full HD 300nit touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It also features two USB-C ports for 4K video display output with an optional adapter and charging, one USB 3.0 port, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The convertible uses a 39Wh power adapter, weights only 2.93 lbs and comes with stereo speakers of 1.5W power. The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is made of aluminum alloy combined with glass and plastic elements. It will be available for purchase for only US $499.99 in Stealth Silver color starting June 24, 2018, at Best Buy, in the United States. To see it in action, check out the screenshots and video below, courtesy of Samsung.

