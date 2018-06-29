> >
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Note 8 Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense

They’ve been added to the Approved Products List (APL)

South Korean Samsung electronics company announced that several of its flagship devices have been recently approved by the Department of Defense (DoD) of the United States of America.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) added the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones running the Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system to the Approved Products List (APL), ensuring customers in the United States that these devices are safe to use for communication and everything else they need.

To ensure its devices meet the standards implemented by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), Samsung worked with various standards bodies and completed the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evalution provided by DISA (Defense Information Security Agency) to provide the Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) required by the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Samsung is proud to have once again met the government standards of the DoD,” said Chris Balcik, Vice President, Federal Government at Samsung Electronics America. “We are committed to providing secure devices for approved use within the federal market, which is why we include key features like Samsung Knox and biometrics on each device.”

The U.S. Department of Defense can now enjoy a broader range of mobile devices

Now that Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 family of smartphones are listed in DoD’s Approved Products List (APL), employees of the United States Department of Defense can enjoy a broader range of mobile devices, which could cost less than other available options and may offer better software solutions and an extra layer of security.

Samsung is famous for its Samsung Knox security platform that’s built directly into the mobile device to offer customers active, defense-grade protection at all times. On top of that, Samsung’s mobile devices use the latest biometrics technologies for secure authentication and they’re throughly and rigorously tested to meet the U.S. government’s security standards.

