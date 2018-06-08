Samsung Announces the Galaxy J3 and J7 Android Phones with High-Quality Features

Samsung has updated the Galaxy J series of Android-powered smartphones with new Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 models that introduce key changes to the displays, cameras, and battery life.

Featuring stunning and sharp displays that are perfect for watching movies and TV shows, the Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 smartphones come with new cameras that are great under low-light conditions, more powerful, long-lasting battery life that keeps the device active throughout the entire day, expandable memory for more storage, and last but not least defense-grade, multilayered protection powered by Samsung Knox.

"When it comes to smartphones, we know that one size doesn’t fit all. The Galaxy lineup is designed to give consumers the flexibility to choose the phone that best fits their needs," said Justin Denison, senior vice president, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "The J3 delivers high-quality features at a great price, and the J7 with its huge HD screen and amazing, advanced camera, is built for users who want more."

Technical specs of Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7

Featuring a 5.0-inch HD display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution, 16:9 ratio and approximately 294 PPI density, Samsung Galaxy J3 sports a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 Exynos 7570 processor, a Mali-T720 graphics processor, 2GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage expandable to up to 256GB with a MicroSD memory card, an 8MP f/1.9 rear camera with autofocus, LED flash, and face detection, a 5MP f2.2 front camera, and a 2,600 mAh Li-Ion battery.

On the other hand, the more powerful Samsung Galaxy J7 has a 5.5-inch display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution, 16:9 ratio and approximately 267 PPI density, is powered by an Octa-core processor, features a 13MP f1.7 rear camera and a 13MP f1.9 front camera, as well as 3GB of RAM and a more powerful battery. Both devices come with Android 8.0 Oreo and are expected to hit the U.S. market in early June and throughout the summer.

Samsung Galaxy J3 front

Samsung Galaxy J7 front

Samsung Galaxy J7