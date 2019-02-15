Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab S5e Tablet with Android 9 Pie, Ultra Thin Design

Samsung announced today the Galaxy Tab S5e tablet with a stylish and versatile design, and components to help you enjoy the best possible content from your favorite streaming services.

The Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is built for connectivity and entertainment, says Samsung, which means that it comes with support for 4K UHD (Ultra HD) content so you won't have to make any compromise when watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Its 10.5-inch Edge to Edge Super AMOLED display features 16:10 screen ratio and UHD 4K (3840x2160) at 60fps video playback.

"The Tab S5e is a top-tier tablet with a sleek design and powerful features, available at a new price point," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "For users who want intelligence that keeps them connected so they can get more done—as well as a big, beautiful screen for a rich, premium entertainment experience—the Tab S5e delivers."

But besides being a tablet designed for entertainment, the Galaxy Tab S5e is also very stylish as it comes in a 5.5mm thin and light frame, weighing only 400g. It's available in Silver, Black, and Gold colors, and features an extended, Fast Charging battery that could last up to 14.5 hours despite the ultra slim design. Galaxy Tab S5e even includes Bixby 2.0 so you can connect it to your smart home.

Powered by Android 9.0 Pie

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz & 6x1.7 GHz) processor and up to 6GB RAM. It features up to 128GB internal storage with additional storage up to 512GB via microSD card, a USB3.1 (Type C) port for charging and other connections, four speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos support, and 10.5” WQXGA (2560x1600) Super AMOLED display.

Connectivity-wise, Galaxy Tab S5e comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G and 5GHz with Wi-Fi Direct and VHT80 MU-MIMO, GPS with GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo support, as well as accelerometer, fingerprint, gyro, geomagnetic, hall Sensor, and RGB light sensors. There's also a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, and the tablet is powerd by Android 9.0 Pie.

Those who purchase a Galaxy Tab S5e tablet from Samsung will be able to enjoy the YouTube Premium service for free for up to 4 months. Galaxy Tab S5e will be available for sale starting Q2 2019 from Samsung.com, as well as from major retailers. Price starts from $399.99 USD, and carrier connected models will also be available later this year. Check out the gallery below to see Galaxy Tab S5e in action.

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S5e Silver back