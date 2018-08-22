Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Red Hat announced today the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 operating system for beta testing for Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 is the sixth maintenance update in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series, promising innovative technologies for Linux containers and enterprise-class hybrid cloud environments, new security and compliance features, as well as improvements in the management and automation areas.

"The latest update to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 is designed to deliver control, confidence, and freedom to demanding business environments, keeping pace with cloud-native innovation while supporting new and existing production operations across the many footprints of enterprise IT," said Red Hat in today's announcement.

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6

New features in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 include an enhanced Network-Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE) capability based on the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 hardware modules to provide users with not one but two layers of security features for hybrid cloud operations, keeping your files more secure than ever.

Linux kernel's nftables subsystem used for filtering and classifying network packets, datagrams, and frames, has also been enhanced in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 for better control of packet filtering and simplified configuration. Furthermore, there are new default cryptographic algorithms for both RSA and ECC.

To offer state-of-the-art support for Linux container, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 introduces Podman, an open-source tool designed as part of Red Hat’s lightweight container toolkit and built with enterprise-grade security features in mind, to allow users to build, run, and share Linux containers.

"Podman can start and run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers from the command line, as services through systemd, or via a remote API; these same capabilities can be used to invoke groups of containers, on a single node, also called pods. It does not require a daemon to function" explains Red Hat.

On the management and automation front, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 adds improves the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Web Console by adding a new interface for controlling the firewall services, automatic configuration of SSO (Single Sign-On) for identity management, and displaying available updates on the System Summary page.

Last but not least, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 integrates the extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) for a safer and more effective mechanism for monitoring activity within the Linux kernel. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Beta is now available to Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers and can be downloaded from Red Hat's Customer Portal.