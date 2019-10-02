> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 Receive Important Kernel Security Update Updated

It addresses a buffer overflow flaw in the Linux kernel

Oct 2, 2019 15:02 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 kernel update available
   Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 kernel update available

Red Hat Product Security and CentOS Project have pushed a new Linux kernel security update for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS Linux 6 operating system series to fix an important vulnerability.

Marked by the Red Hat Product Security as having a security impact of "Important," the new Linux kernel security patch addresses a buffer overflow flaw (CVE-2019-14835) discovered in Linux kernel's vhost (virtual host) functionality, which apparently could allow a privileged guest user to escalate his/her privileges on the host system by passing descriptors with invalid length during migration.

"A buffer overflow flaw was found in the way Linux kernel's vhost functionality that translates virtqueue buffers to IOVs, logged the buffer descriptors during migration. A privileged guest user able to pass descriptors with invalid length to the host when migration is underway, could use this flaw to increase their privileges on the host," reads Red Hat's security advisory.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

The security flaw is known to affect all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 variants, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6 (x86_64 and i386), Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 6 (x86_64 and i386), Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 6 (x86_64 and i386), Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM z Systems 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Scientific Computing 6, as well as CentOS Linux 6 systems.

Users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible to Linux kernel 2.6.32-754.23.1.el6, which is available for all supported architectures on the main software repositories. After a kernel update, it is important to reboot your machines for the new changes to take effect, and you may also need to recompile and reinstall any third-party kernel modules you might have installed on your Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS Linux systems.

Update 03/10/19: The kernel security update is now also available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS Linux 7 systems. Users are urged to update their computers to kernel 3.10.0-1062.1.2.el7, which is available now for all supported hardware architectures.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 to Be Dubbed "Debbie," New Linux Mint Logo Unveiled

More work goes into the Linux Mint 19.3 release

Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 to Be Dubbed "Debbie," New Linux Mint Logo Unveiled
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

A total of 12 security vulnerabilities were fixed

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04 LTS
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.4, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.4-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.4, First RC Is Out Now
Raspberry Pi OS Raspbian Improves Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Adds Many Improvements

Raspbian 2019-09-26 images now available to download

Raspberry Pi OS Raspbian Improves Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Adds Many Improvements
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Beta Is Now Available to Download for All Flavors

Includes Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and more

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Beta Is Now Available to Download for All Flavors

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Windows 10 Themes Should Include More than Just Wallpapers

Microsoft converted themes to “wallpaper packs”

Windows 10 Themes Should Include More than Just Wallpapers
How to Enable Google Chrome’s Quiet Notifications Feature

New feature coming to users with Chrome 80 release

How to Enable Google Chrome’s Quiet Notifications Feature
WannaCry Was the Top Ransomware Infection in 2019

WannaCry keeps making victims all over the world

WannaCry Was the Top Ransomware Infection in 2019
Intel Loses Its Head Over Thunderbolt 4 Speed

Company says Thunderbolt 4 will be 4 times faster than USB 3

Intel Loses Its Head Over Thunderbolt 4 Speed
Google Chrome 80 Will Finally Render Notification Spam Useless

“Quieter permission UI” coming to the next version of Chrome

Google Chrome 80 Will Finally Render Notification Spam Useless
This Android-Inspired Windows 10 Battery Flyout Really Isn’t a Bad Idea

Concept imagines a more modern Windows 10 battery flyout

This Android-Inspired Windows 10 Battery Flyout Really Isn’t a Bad Idea
Sketchy Rumor Claims iPhone 9 Could Come with Side-Mounted Fingerprint Reader

iPhone 9 is the second-generation iPhone SE

Sketchy Rumor Claims iPhone 9 Could Come with Side-Mounted Fingerprint Reader
Google Announces Project Zero Changes to Give More Time for Patching

Vulnerabilities will be disclosed after 90 days, period

Google Announces Project Zero Changes to Give More Time for Patching
FBI Wants Apple to Hack Two Password-Protected iPhones

The iPhones belong to Pensacola Naval Air Station shooter

FBI Wants Apple to Hack Two Password-Protected iPhones