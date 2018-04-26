Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Enters Beta with a Focus on Security and Stability

Red Hat announced today the release and immediate availability of the beta version of its upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 enterprise-ready operating system.

In an attempt to continue to deliver upon Red Hat’s 10-year lifecycle support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 entered beta stages of development today with a focus on improving the security and stability of the operating system, as well as to add support for the latest hardware and software components, and support the next generation of cloud-native apps.

"With a focus on stability and security features that maintain hardware, application, and management tooling compatibility, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Beta is designed to support the next generation of cloud-native applications through an updated Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 base image," said Red Hat in today's announcement.

Lets you migrate your existing workloads into container-based apps

Red Hat said that the updated Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Beta base image could be used to migrate your existing workloads from computers running a previous release from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 operating system series into container-based apps, which make them suitable for deployment on newer Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 installations.

Of course, customers can also migrate their workloads to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform operating systems using the same technique. In addition, Red Hat lets you choose a supported major release to deploy your workload, free of charge, with an active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription.

With the Red Hat Upgrade Tool and Preupgrade Assistant tools, among several others, Red Hat enables customers to easily and effortlessly upgrade to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series. Customers with an active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription can download and try Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 beta 6.10 Beta from here.