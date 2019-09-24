Red Hat and CentOS Unveil CentOS Stream, a New Rolling Release Linux Distro

Red Hat and CentOS Project announced today the availability of a new GNU/Linux distribution called CentOS Stream, providing a rolling release operating system to developers and contributors.

CentOS Linux has always been an Open Source alternative to the commercial, enterprise-ready Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system, and now, both Red Hat and CentOS have decided to bring their alliance to the next level and create a developer-centric distribution for the community, as well as Red Hat partners.

Meet CentOS Stream, a new GNU/Linux distribution developed in parallel with the current CentOS Linux operating system to offer the community access to the latest development code of the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases. CentOS Stream follows a rolling release model where you install once and received updates forever.

"We want all of our communities to feel engaged in an open, collaborative process, and look forward to how CentOS Stream can help drive this shared vision forward. Open source flourishes when as many hands and eyes as possible can contribute, helping to lead towards the next great IT innovations," said Chris Wright is Vice President and CTO of Red Hat.

Midstream between Fedora Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux

According to the CentOS Project, CentOS Stream aims to offer the community a midstream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating systems, opening a contribution path for developers to contribute to the upcoming minor and major Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases.

To achieve this, Red Hat Engineering team will move parts of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux development process into the CentOS Project to enable more developers to collaborate with everyone on updates for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This development model will allow the community to more quickly suggest, discuss, and contribute features and bug fixes into Red Hat Enterprise Linux.