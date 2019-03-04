> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps

Also improves networking and support for upgrading the OS

Mar 4, 2019 16:25 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Bidirectional text support in ReactOS
5 photos
   Bidirectional text support in ReactOS

The ReactOS team released today a new semi-major version of their free and open-source computer operating system that's binary-compatible with apps and device drivers designed for Microsoft Windows.

ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available for download, coming four mounts after the 0.4.10 version to bring you even more new features, improvements, and better support for your favorite Windows apps. Talking about that, this release adds better support for .NET 2.0 applications and enables support for Blender 2.57b, QuickTime Player 7.7.9, Evernote 5.8.3, Bumptop, and many other apps.

Running more Windows apps is important for the ReactOS team since they try to win ex-Windows users who want to use an open-source operating system on their computers with the same capabilities of Microsoft's OS. Therefore, one of the most significant changes in ReactOS 0.4.11 is the work done to improve the Win32 subsystem to enable support for IceChat 7.63 and Civilization II Multiplayer Gold Edition 1.3 (32-bit).

"Those familiar with the NT family’s basic design will recall that prior to the NT6 line that began with Windows Vista, there was a substantial block of functionality implemented inside the kernel space of the operating system. This block is commonly referred to as win32k, and because of its wide-ranging kernel-level privileges, problems within win32k can hard crash the entire system," said the ReactOS team. "Fixing that related functionality was the focus of much effort by several developers."

Under the hood, ReactOS 0.4.11 adds many improvements to the kernel to enable better file I/O, improved disk partition backups  using the ODIN app, better BTRFS support, and support for running ReactOS on more modern platforms thanks to the UniATA compatibility added to the AHCI SATA controllers on machines powered by 6th Gen Intel Skylake processors.

Users can now upgrade existing ReactOS installations

Another great enhancement implemented in the ReactOS 0.4.11 release is the ability to upgrade existing ReactOS installations thanks to improvements made to the USETUP module by developer Hermès Bélusca-Maïto. This important change also adds the ability to perform in-place updates without losing your user data and any configuration files you might have, a feature that will be more mature in future versions of ReactOS.

Other improvements implemented in ReactOS 0.4.11 include bidirectional text support, better TCP and UDP connection enumeration support to enable various apps for network debugging and diagnosis, and updated components like ACPICA v20181003, Wine Staging 3.17, and PCI hardware ID database 2018-11-21. Of course, there are numerous other smaller changes included in this release, so check out the full changelog for more details.

Blender 2.57b running within ReactOS
Blender 2.57b running within ReactOS
ReactOS text mode setup with upgrade option
ReactOS text mode setup with upgrade option
Civilization II Multiplayer Gold Edition 1.3 running on ReactOS
Civilization II Multiplayer Gold Edition 1.3 running on ReactOS

ReactOS 0.4.11 (5 Images)

Bidirectional text support in ReactOS
Blender 2.57b running within ReactOSReactOS text mode setup with upgrade option
+2more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

New Linux Mint Logo Revealed Alongside Further Updates

Linux Mint getting a new website and logo design

New Linux Mint Logo Revealed Alongside Further Updates
Linux Kernel 5.0 Officially Released, Here's What's New

A major new series that introduces modest improvements

Linux Kernel 5.0 Officially Released, Here's What's New
Mozilla Firefox 65.0.2 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS

New version of the browser available for download

Mozilla Firefox 65.0.2 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Canonical Improves Security and Robustness of Ubuntu Kubernetes with Containerd

Containerd is supported on Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s

Canonical Improves Security and Robustness of Ubuntu Kubernetes with Containerd
Canonical Releases Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS with Patched APT and Security Updates

ISOs available now for Desktop and Server products

Canonical Releases Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS with Patched APT and Security Updates

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)

Better than previous expansions, but too barebones

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)
Anthem Review (PC)

Not all the bad, but not nearly as good as it should be

Anthem Review (PC)
Philips 328E9F Curved LCD Monitor Review - Gaming and Office Worthy

The display had good colors and a small response time

Philips 328E9F Curved LCD Monitor Review - Gaming and Office Worthy
Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)

Better than previous expansions, but too barebones

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)
Anthem Review (PC)

Not all the bad, but not nearly as good as it should be

Anthem Review (PC)

Latest News

Wireshark 3.0 Released as World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer

It's available now for Linux, Windows, and macOS systems

Wireshark 3.0 Released as World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer
GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

It's based on the latest Linux 5.0 kernel series

GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom
Apple Releases Fourth Beta of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2 and tvOS 12.2 - Updated

Registered developers can now install the new betas

Apple Releases Fourth Beta of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2 and tvOS 12.2 - Updated
ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps

Also improves networking and support for upgrading the OS

ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps
Samsung Galaxy S10 First Impressions

The latest-generation Samsung Galaxy S model is here

Samsung Galaxy S10 First Impressions
Restore the Old File Explorer Date Format in Windows 10 Version 1903

How to disable friendly dates in Windows 10

Restore the Old File Explorer Date Format in Windows 10 Version 1903
Once You See It: Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Off-Centered

Sensor apparently aligned to the left for unknown reason

Once You See It: Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Off-Centered
Microsoft Could Release an iPhone and Android Racing Game Called Forza Street

Mobile game possibly in the works at Microsoft

Microsoft Could Release an iPhone and Android Racing Game Called Forza Street
Windows Phones Running Full Windows 10 Getting New Capabilities

GPS features now said to be fully functional

Windows Phones Running Full Windows 10 Getting New Capabilities