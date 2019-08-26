> > >
RaspEX Project Brings Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" with LXDE to the Raspberry Pi 4

RaspEX Build 190807 is now available to download

Aug 26, 2019 
RaspEX Build 190807
   RaspEX Build 190807

After releasing RaspArch to run Arch Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4, developer Arne Exton now released a new version of his Ubuntu/Debian-based RaspEX GNU/Linux distribution for the Raspberry Pi 4.

While Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" is not out yet, RaspEX Build 190807 is here based on it and designed to run on the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer, which comes with impressive hardware, including a Quad-Core 1.5GHz 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, up to 4GB RAM, as well as on-board dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE).

Apart from being based on the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" operating system, due for release on October 17th, the new RaspEX release also includes packages from the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series and the open-source Linaro software for ARM SoCs, and it's powered by the Linux 4.19.63 kernel.

"I have upgraded the whole system and replaced the old kernel 4.19.50-exton-v7+ with kernel 4.19.63-raspex-v7l+. RaspEX Build 190807 is a Linux ARM system for Raspberry Pi 4, 3 Model B, 3 Model B+ and Raspberry Pi 2. It is based on Debian 10 Buster, Ubuntu 19.10 and Linaro (Open Source software for ARM SoCs)," said Arne Exton.

What's new in RaspEX Build 190807

RaspEX Build 190807 comes with several apps pre-installed, including the Wicd network manager to more easily configure your Internet connection on the Raspberry Pi, the Mozilla Firefox and Midori web browsers, as well as Samba and RealVNC to allow you to control your Raspberry Pi from a Windows or Linux computer on your home network via Putty or VNC Viewer.

Also installed is the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, some additional network tools, the SMTube YouTube browser, PulseAudio sound server, and the Raspotify Spotify client. RaspEX Build 190807 is available to download for free from our software portal and it's compatible with  Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, and Raspberry Pi 2.

