> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Raspbian PIXEL Fork for PC and Mac Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Latest release ships with updated components

Nov 4, 2019 13:25 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Refracta Snapshot has started
3 photos
   Refracta Snapshot has started

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his Raspbian PIXEL fork for PC and Mac with a whole new system base and up-to-date components.

As you may know, Raspberry Pi Foundation forked the Xfce desktop environment to create PIXEL, an optimized desktop environment for their Debian-based Raspbian operating system for Raspberry Pi computers. A couple of years ago, Arne Exton forked PIXEL and created an installer to allow users to install it on PCs and Macs.

The latest release of Arne Exton's Raspberry Pi PIXEL is a major version that upgrades the system base from Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series. It also ships with two Linux 4.19 kernels for PAE and non-PAE systems, Linux kernel 4.19.0-6-686-pae and Linux kernel 4.19.0-6-686.

Create your own Raspberry Pi PIXEL system based on Debian Buster

Arne Exton's Raspberry Pi PIXEL fork now also ships with the Mozilla Firefox web browser, which will be available when you logged in as root (system administrator) because it's not possible to run Chromium as root. Firefox can also be used to watch Netflix movies. NetworkManager and Wicd are available as well for configuring wireless connections.

Also installed by default is the latest Refracta Snapshot version, 10.2.9, which comes accompanied by Refracta Installer 9.5.3. These tools let you create your own Raspberry Pi PIXEL system, now based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster." You can download Raspberry Pi Debian 10 Pixel Build 191102 32-bit right now from developer's website.

"Two members on this site wrote to me saying that Refracta Installer didn’t work for them. I checked it and they were right. The Refracta Installer had to be upgraded from version 9.3.3 to version 9.5.3. While I was at it I also upgraded Refracta Snapshot to the latest version – 10.2.9," said Arne Exton in the release announcement.

Samba running (reach your Windows computers in your network)
Samba running (reach your Windows computers in your network)
Spotify running
Spotify running

Photo Gallery (3 Images)

Refracta Snapshot has started
Samba running (reach your Windows computers in your network)Spotify running
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards

It will soon add USB support for Raspberry Pi 4 4GB boards

Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards
SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates

Also includes Linux kernel 5.2.17 and Yad 5.0

SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates
KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The KaOS 2019.10 ISO is now available for download

KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3
Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Ships with Linux kernel 5.0 and updated components

Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas

It will be based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and Linux kernel 5.0

Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas

Fresh Reviews

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)

Latest News

Download NVIDIA’s 436.61 Vulkan GeForce Graphics Beta Driver

The driver improves behavior in low-memory situations

Download NVIDIA’s 436.61 Vulkan GeForce Graphics Beta Driver
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC: How to Fix Exited Unexpectedly Error

Many other issues plague the PC release of RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC: How to Fix Exited Unexpectedly Error
XCOM-like Phoenix Point Coming to PC on December 3

The game will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store

XCOM-like Phoenix Point Coming to PC on December 3
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Officially Released for Linux and Mac, Download Now

The game was ported to Linux and macOS by Feral Interactive

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Officially Released for Linux and Mac, Download Now
Canonical's Kernel Livepatch Ubuntu Advantage Client Is Out for Ubuntu 14.04 ESM

Coming soon to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Canonical's Kernel Livepatch Ubuntu Advantage Client Is Out for Ubuntu 14.04 ESM
NVIDIA Makes Available STUDIO Graphics Driver Version 441.12 - Download Now

The present driver includes a large number of changes

NVIDIA Makes Available STUDIO Graphics Driver Version 441.12 - Download Now
NVIDIA Quadro Graphics Driver 441.12 Is Up for Grabs - Download and Apply

The release adds security updates for driver components

NVIDIA Quadro Graphics Driver 441.12 Is Up for Grabs - Download and Apply
Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1

Now available for testing to all registered developers

Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1
GNOME Conference GUADEC 2020 to Take Place in Zacatecas, Mexico, for GNOME 3.38

GUADEC 2021 also announced for Riga, Latvia

GNOME Conference GUADEC 2020 to Take Place in Zacatecas, Mexico, for GNOME 3.38