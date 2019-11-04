Raspbian PIXEL Fork for PC and Mac Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his Raspbian PIXEL fork for PC and Mac with a whole new system base and up-to-date components.

As you may know, Raspberry Pi Foundation forked the Xfce desktop environment to create PIXEL, an optimized desktop environment for their Debian-based Raspbian operating system for Raspberry Pi computers. A couple of years ago, Arne Exton forked PIXEL and created an installer to allow users to install it on PCs and Macs.

The latest release of Arne Exton's Raspberry Pi PIXEL is a major version that upgrades the system base from Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series. It also ships with two Linux 4.19 kernels for PAE and non-PAE systems, Linux kernel 4.19.0-6-686-pae and Linux kernel 4.19.0-6-686.

Create your own Raspberry Pi PIXEL system based on Debian Buster

Arne Exton's Raspberry Pi PIXEL fork now also ships with the Mozilla Firefox web browser, which will be available when you logged in as root (system administrator) because it's not possible to run Chromium as root. Firefox can also be used to watch Netflix movies. NetworkManager and Wicd are available as well for configuring wireless connections.

Also installed by default is the latest Refracta Snapshot version, 10.2.9, which comes accompanied by Refracta Installer 9.5.3. These tools let you create your own Raspberry Pi PIXEL system, now based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster." You can download Raspberry Pi Debian 10 Pixel Build 191102 32-bit right now from developer's website.

"Two members on this site wrote to me saying that Refracta Installer didn’t work for them. I checked it and they were right. The Refracta Installer had to be upgraded from version 9.3.3 to version 9.5.3. While I was at it I also upgraded Refracta Snapshot to the latest version – 10.2.9," said Arne Exton in the release announcement.

Samba running (reach your Windows computers in your network)